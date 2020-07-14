Held on radio: Excited about freshman duo, Husker RBs have much to prove in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If it wasn't clear already, Ryan Held is excited about his incoming freshman running back duo of Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison.

Tuesday night on the Husker Sports Nightly radio program, the Nebraska running backs coach reiterated what he thought of the duo after both have spent about a month on campus.

"I tell you, I don’t know how many running backs I evaluated across the country, but those were my top two guys. There was maybe a few national guys that we probably would not have been a factor with, but I would take these two guys over anybody in America," Held said.

He outlined similar reasons as he and head coach Scott Frost both reeled off after National Signing Day in December — Scott's physical readiness as a high school power lifting champion in Florida and Morrison's length and speed — and added some more insights, too. Take Morrison, who is considered the slighter of the two but still is now up past 200 pounds before his first college camp begins.

"Sevion is a guy that when it’s all said and done can be a 225-pound big-time running back," Held said. "He’s got that game-changing speed that we’re looking for. Both of those guys are really, really talented, and I think are going to be good players for us.