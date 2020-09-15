Heard on a hot mic: NU president Carter says Big Ten football announcement to come today

A lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court brought by eight Nebraska football players was the impetus in revealing the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors indeed voted 11-3 to postpone the football season. The lawsuit as well as pressure from parents from multiple Big Ten programs added to the heat on the conference, most of it stemming from the desire for more transparency from leadership.

The Nebraska attorney general last week added his name to the list of those seeking transparency. The office of Doug Peterson on Friday issued a letter to the Big Ten notifying Warren that the conference appears to be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act.

Peterson's letter to Warren states (in part),"in light of recent allegations as to the Big Ten's deliberative process regarding whether to cancel, modify, or postpone the 2020 football season, our office hereby seeks additional information regarding whether the aforementioned deliberations were conducted in accordance with requirements of the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act. …"