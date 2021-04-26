Healthy again and enjoying spring ball, Deontre Thomas looks to reestablish role in deep DL room

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2020, he played in Nebraska’s opener against Ohio State, but was hurt and missed NU’s loss at Northwestern. He returned to the lineup but was hurt again, this time by what appeared to be a late hit by a Penn State offensive lineman.

"I had a good fall camp at the (beginning) of the season, before the first game against Ohio State,” Thomas said last week. "I hurt my ankle and I was out for a couple weeks. I got healthy, I came back for Penn State, I was ready to go. Got out there, kind of got hurt again, and once I got hurt again I was out for the rest of that season, and it was over with after that."

Indeed, Thomas didn’t appear in a game the rest of the way. Nebraska had the depth to play well without him, but it was difficult for the veteran to watch from the sideline.

"It was really frustrating, because I wanted to be out there with my brothers and out there playing ball and just being out there together," he said. "So it was frustrating (that) I had to sit out the whole year, because I needed that year. I could take that year and have a good year.

"It was all just really frustrating that I couldn’t be out there to play and take advantage of that free year."