Heading to the Red-White Spring Game? Here's what you need to know before entering Memorial Stadium

The Red-White Spring Game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. More than 46,000 tickets were sold as of Wednesday, and a crowd between 50,000-60,000 is expected to show up.

Still haven't purchased your tickets yet? They are $10 each and fans are encouraged to purchase mobile tickets in advance at Huskers.com.

Here is more information for those planning to attend the game:

Tickets and stadium entry

* Tickets purchased in person at ticket windows on gameday will be $20 each. The Ticket Office will open at 9 a.m., and additional selling locations will be located at Gates 10 and 21 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

* Fans are reminded to access their mobile tickets to the game prior to reaching the stadium gates. In order to make the process of entering Memorial Stadium as efficient as possible fans are asked to access their ticket account and save their digital tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arrival.

* Stadium gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Gates 1, 6, 8, 16 and 16a and 22 will be closed for entry.

* Reentry will be allowed through the end of the third quarter.

* Don't forget about Nebraska's clear bag policy.

* The Husker Nation Pavilion will be staged on Stadium Drive on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

Parking

* Lots on the UNL Campus, at Haymarket Park and Pinnacle Bank Arena will all cost $10 each.

* All Pinnacle Bank Arena-controlled lots (festival lot, PBA garage) open at 7 a.m. and are cash only.

* All Haymarket lots (19, 20, 21) open at 8 a.m. and are cash only.

* Fans holding a ticket to Saturday's Nebraska-Rutgers baseball game will be able to park for free by showing the lot attendants their pre-purchased game ticket.

* The city’s Big Red Express will not be operating for the spring game.

If you want to watch or listen ...

* BTN will broadcast the game. Larry Punteney, Damon Benning and Meghan McKeown will be on the call.

* The Huskers Radio Network will provide coverage of the game statewide and around the world through Huskers.com, and the official Huskers App. Coverage will begin at 11 a.m.

