Headed to the spring game? Here's what you need to know before arriving at Memorial Stadium

The Red-White Spring Game is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. There will be many sights, including Adrian Martinez slinging passes and, of course, fans.

Approximately 32,500 tickets have been sold for the spring game, and if you're among those headed to the game, here's what you need to know:

* Any tickets remaining on Saturday will be sold at the Gate 10 and 21 ticket windows and the main athletic ticket office in the parking garage, which will open at 9 a.m.

* Tickets are $10 for main stadium seating and $20 for club seats. Waiting until Saturday to purchase? Bring a little extra. Tickets will increase to $15 and $25, respectively, on gameday.

* Gates will open at 11 a.m., two hours before kickoff. All stadium gates will be open with the exception of Gates 1, 3, 6, 8, 11 and 17. Gate 15 will be reserved for ADA patrons. The NU Athletic Department stated it's important fans enter and exit the gate printed on their ticket.

* Fans are reminded to access their mobile tickets to the game prior to reaching the stadium gates. In order to make the process fast and efficient, fans are encouraged to access their ticket account and save their digital tickets to the Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arrival.