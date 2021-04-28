Headed to the spring game? Here's what you need to know before arriving at Memorial Stadium

The Red-White Spring Game is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. There will be many sights, including Adrian Martinez slinging passes and, of course, fans.
Approximately 32,500 tickets have been sold for the spring game, and if you're among those headed to the game, here's what you need to know:
* Any tickets remaining on Saturday will be sold at the Gate 10 and 21 ticket windows and the main athletic ticket office in the parking garage, which will open at 9 a.m.
* Tickets are $10 for main stadium seating and $20 for club seats. Waiting until Saturday to purchase? Bring a little extra. Tickets will increase to $15 and $25, respectively, on gameday.
* Gates will open at 11 a.m., two hours before kickoff. All stadium gates will be open with the exception of Gates 1, 3, 6, 8, 11 and 17. Gate 15 will be reserved for ADA patrons. The NU Athletic Department stated it's important fans enter and exit the gate printed on their ticket.
* Fans are reminded to access their mobile tickets to the game prior to reaching the stadium gates. In order to make the process fast and efficient, fans are encouraged to access their ticket account and save their digital tickets to the Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arrival.
* All fans are asked to remain in their assigned seats in order to maintain the approved seating and health protocols.
* All UNL parking lots and garages will open at 9 a.m. Saturday. Parking costs $10 per vehicle.
* The StarTran "Big Red Express" will not be operating for the spring game.
* Those with Husker baseball and softball tickets for Saturday's games will be able to park at Haymarket Park for free by showing their baseball or softball ticket. The Haymarket lot will open at 8 a.m.
* Face coverings must be worn at all times once inside Memorial Stadium. Fans are asked to keep face coverings on unless they are eating or drinking.
* Regular-season Memorial Stadium policies will remain in place, including NU's clear bag policy.
* Have an urge for a Runza or slice of Valentino's pizza? You're in luck. Concession stands will be open with normal food and beverage options.
* Paper rosters will not be sold at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, but fans will be able to download those at Huskers.com.
* Unable to attend the game? BTN will have live coverage beginning at 1 p.m. The Husker Sports radio network will begin its coverage at 11 a.m. Greg Sharpe and Matt Davison will have the call.