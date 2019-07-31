Thursday is Fan Day, which means the Sharpies will get a good workout.
It's the best chance for Husker fans to meet their favorite football players. The event is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Here are some things to remember if you're headed to the stadium:
* Only selected Husker JV team members will be able to get Scott Frost's autograph. His station will be located inside the Osborne Athletic Complex near the weight room. The Husker JV team members that have been selected for Frost's autograph line have been notified.
* Parking will be available for fans in lots on campus around Memorial Stadium. Cost is $5.
* Fans will be able to enter through Gates 3 (southwest corner) and 24 (southeast corner). Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
* Nebraska's clear-bag policy will not be in effect, but all fans and carry-in items are subject to inspection.
* Autograph cards, schedule cards, team posters and other items will be available for fans.
* Fans can access restrooms near Gates 2, 15 and 24.
* Fans can exit the stadium through Gates 3, 11, 15 and 24.
* The Osborne Athletic Complex will not be open to the general public during Fan Day.
* Water and Pepsi products will be for sale on the field along the east sideline.
* Assistant coaches will be sitting with their respective position groups.