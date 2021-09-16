He won't be there in person, but Osborne's fingerprints are all over Saturday's rekindling of NU/OU rivalry

The relationship between the two men, and the history between the two schools, led to the quick formation of the home-and-home series. In September of next year, Oklahoma will come to Lincoln for the first time since 2009 to complete the home-and-home.

On-the-field results at the time added even more to the mix. Nebraska won the Big Ten's Legends division in 2012 and finished the year 10-4, and followed it up with a 9-4 season the following year. Oklahoma was 10-3 in 2012 and 11-2 in 2013.

A few things have changed, of course.

Castiglione is still at OU. Nebraska, since 2012, is on its third athletic director and second football coach. The programs, certainly, have gone in opposite directions in the years since the games were scheduled. And that's without getting into Nebraska's efforts this summer to try and get out of the game.

Much of that will be forgotten by Saturday. Whatever may or may not happen on the field will largely take place in the shadow of the larger celebration surrounding the action. Many of the key participants from 1971 will be in Norman for various gatherings, and will be recognized by those with an appreciation for college football history.