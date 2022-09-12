 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Haymarket abuzz as news of Frost firing breaks

The news came abruptly Sunday morning: Scott Frost had been fired.

In the Haymarket district, where football fans gathered for a Sunday morning meal following Saturday night's football disappointment, reaction was mixed among those excited for a change and others disappointed it ended that way for Frost.

Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska, 9.10

A Nebraska fan reacts to a missed field goal as time expired in the Huskers' 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

"At first I thought Scott was a very good coach, but I think he was too loyal to his friends," said Rick Gross, president of the North Carolina chapter of the Nebraska Alumni Association.

Gross wished that Frost had been more involved on the defensive side of the ball, where the Huskers have struggled this season, while wishing luck to interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Patrons at Buzzard Billy's chatted like usual, but from the sidewalk a passerby could tell every conversation (except for a table of Creighton fans) centered on Frost.

Some were too upset to even mention the Huskers after another one-score loss  Saturday — a 45-42 setback to Georgia Southern that dropped Frost's record at Nebraska to 16-31.

"I feel bad for the players," said Eli Olson, as he walked down Eighth Street. "But I hope that Nebraska gets themselves in position to win."

At the corner of Eighth and Q streets, a group of men decked out in retro Husker gear said Frost's dismissal wasn't shocking given the disappointing 1-2 start to the season.

"It was bound to happen," Maurice Jenkins said. "Our record, the inconsistency; unless he was undefeated to this point."

Jenkins said he went to school with Frost, and it was hard to see it come to this. 

Louis Davis knew it was time for a change when he saw the Huskers blow a lead in the final two minutes Saturday, even with them set to face Oklahoma in a big game this week.

"I was pulling for him so hard, but after that last drive, I'm ready for change," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

