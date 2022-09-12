Haymarket abuzz as news of Frost firing breaks

The news came abruptly Sunday morning: Scott Frost had been fired.
In the Haymarket district, where football fans gathered for a Sunday morning meal following Saturday night's football disappointment, reaction was mixed among those excited for a change and others disappointed it ended that way for Frost.
A Nebraska fan reacts to a missed field goal as time expired in the Huskers' 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
"At first I thought Scott was a very good coach, but I think he was too loyal to his friends," said Rick Gross, president of the North Carolina chapter of the Nebraska Alumni Association.
Gross wished that Frost had been more involved on the defensive side of the ball, where the Huskers have struggled this season, while wishing luck to interim head coach Mickey Joseph.
Patrons at Buzzard Billy's chatted like usual, but from the sidewalk a passerby could tell every conversation (except for a table of Creighton fans) centered on Frost.
Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost after dismal 16-31 record
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
Quick takes from Trev Alberts news conference discussing Scott Frost's firing
Amie Just: Nebraska's loss to Georgia Southern memorable in all of the wrong ways
Lincoln woman cited after firing warning shots amid attempted theft, police say
John Cook on the radio: Future scheduling, injury update and Nebraska’s missing slide attack
Driver was speeding, had smoked marijuana before fatal Lincoln crash, police allege
Scott Frost receives full buyout as Nebraska severance bill tops $50 million since 2005
Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed relationship with meth user
Lincoln man, 25, dies after northeast Lincoln crash on Labor Day, police say
Lincoln police officer crosses center line, crashes into pickup near Air Park, police say
Live updates: Nebraska, Creighton battle as volleyball takes center stage in Omaha
Shatel: The end of the Scott Frost era is a case of when, not if
Amie Just: Scott Frost finally loses AD Trev Alberts to end 'What if' of the ages
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
Some were too upset to even mention the Huskers after another one-score loss Saturday — a 45-42 setback to Georgia Southern that dropped Frost's record at Nebraska to 16-31.
"I feel bad for the players," said Eli Olson, as he walked down Eighth Street. "But I hope that Nebraska gets themselves in position to win."
At the corner of Eighth and Q streets, a group of men decked out in retro Husker gear said Frost's dismissal wasn't shocking given the disappointing 1-2 start to the season.
"It was bound to happen," Maurice Jenkins said. "Our record, the inconsistency; unless he was undefeated to this point."
Jenkins said he went to school with Frost, and it was hard to see it come to this.
Louis Davis knew it was time for a change when he saw the Huskers blow a lead in the final two minutes Saturday, even with them set to face Oklahoma in a big game this week.
"I was pulling for him so hard, but after that last drive, I'm ready for change," he said.
Photos: From Wood River to Memorial Stadium to Orlando and back again, Scott Frost's Husker career
Central Florida football coach Scott Frost watches his team against Florida International in August 2017.
John Raoux, Associated Press file photo
Oregon offensive coordinator Scott Frost looks on as his team warms up before the college football game against the Wyoming at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 13, 2014, in Eugene, Ore.
STEVE DYKES, ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
Scott Frost speaks during the Nebraska Coaches Association Multi-Sports Clinic at Lincoln North Star in 2011.
Journal Star file photo
Wood River native Scott Frost originally went to Stanford but transferred to NU for his final two seasons. He led the Huskers to a national championship in 1997.
Julie Koch
NU coach Tom Osborne (in glasses), receivers coach Ron Brown and quarterback Scott Frost look to the scoreboard during a timeout during the 1997 game against Missouri.
Julie Koch
Scott Frost runs the ball in the first quarter against Texas Tech on Oct. 18, 1997. Frost rushed for 83 yards on 19 carries in the game.
Journal Star file photo
Scott Frost runs against Tennessee in the 1998 Orange Bowl.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Scott Frost rolls out against Kansas State during his playing career at Nebraska.
Julie Koch
Coach Tom Osborne discusses strategy with starting quarterback Scott Frost in the third quarter during the Huskers' 38-24 win against Central Florida on Oct. 31, 1997.
Journal Star file photo
Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost scrambles for an 18-yard gain against Texas Tech in 1997.
Ted Kirk, Journal Star file photo
In the wildest finish in Nebraska football history, Nebraska receivers Shevin Wiggins (5) and Matt Davison (3) play ping pong on the final play of regulation in Columbia, Mo., in 1997. Scott Frost's pass with seven seconds left bounces off Wiggins, and before Missouri's Harold Piersey (2) can grab the ball, Wiggins kicks it into the air. Davison dove and grabbed the ball just off the turf, which helped NU tie the Tigers and send the game into overtime.
Julie Koch
Nebraska trainer Jerry Weber pats NU quarterback Scott Frost (7) on the back after Frost's first-quarter touchdown against Texas A&M in the 1997 Big 12 Championship Game.
Julie Koch
Scott Frost (7) looks downfield as he prepares to unload a first-half pass against Texas A&M in 1997. Frost was 10-of- 11 passing in the half for 176 yards and also rushed for a touchdown.
Julie Koch
After transferring from Stanford, Scott Frost helped lead the Huskers to their fifth national championship in 1997.
Julie Koch
Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost (front) gets a hug from Matt Davison after Frost's second touchdown against Colorado in 1997.
Julie Koch
Scott Frost uses hand signals to audible a play during the 1997 game against Kansas State.
Julie Koch
Scott Frost breaks into the open against Washington in 1997.
Julie Koch
Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost breaks free on a first-quarter run against Colorado in 1997. Frost became the 10th player in NCAA history to pass for 1,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.
Julie Koch
Scott Frost (7) gets blocks from teammates Kenny Cheatham (6), Correll Buckhalter (36), Matt Hoskinson (62), Bobby Newcombe (12) and Eric Anderson (70) on a 24-yard run against Iowa State during his playing career.
Julie Koch
Quarterback Scott Frost hugs Nebraska coach Tom Osborne during the news conference in 1997 when Osborne announced he was retiring.
Julie Koch
Scott Frost and other members of the second-ranked Husker football team were the center of attention during Orange Bowl Media Day in Miami.
Julie Koch
Former Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost (7) hands the ball to Ahman Green on a first-quarter running play in the 1998 Orange Bowl.
Julie Koch
Scott Frost looks downfield during the 1998 Orange Bowl against Tennessee.
Julie Koch
Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost lobbies for the No. 1 ranking as the Huskers move toward a win in the Orange Bowl.
Julie Koch
Quarterback Scott Frost (with microphone) and his teammates and coaches greet the crowd of fans who gathered at the Devaney Sports Center to welcome the national champion Huskers back to Lincoln after their Orange Bowl victory against Tennessee.
Julie Koch
Wood River High School graduate Scott Frost.
Courtesy Photo
Scott Frost became Nebraska's head coach in December 2017.
Journal Star file photo
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after the Huskers lost to Georgia Southern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks with Bennett Case, 4, during Nebraska Fan Day ahead of the 2021 season.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Not long after taking over at Nebraska, athletic director Trev Alberts (right) met with the media to address an NCAA investigation into coach Scott Frost's use of analysts within the football program.
Journal Star file photo
Scott Frost enters a truck to exit Memorial Stadium on Sunday after he was fired as Nebraska's head football coach.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks up at Memorial Stadium as the team arrives for the Huskers' game against Georgia Southern.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) leads the Huskers onto the field to take on Oklahoma in 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema shake hands after the Illini defeated the Huskers 30-22 in 2021.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green (left) speaks with football coach Scott Frost at a groundbreaking ceremony for NU's facilities project in 2021.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost reacts after a fourth-quarter touchdown was called back due to a holding call against the Huskers during a game against Minnesota late in the 2020 COVID season.
Journal Star file photo
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (right) talks with Maria Taylor during "College Gameday," which was broadcast outside of Memorial Stadium during the 2019 season.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost addresses the crowd assembled for the announcement of the Huskers' new football facility in 2019.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg (left) answers a question as Husker football coach Scott Frost looks on during an appearance with fans in 2019.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads his team onto the field to face Colorado early in his tenure at Nebraska.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Head football coach Scott Frost poses for photos during Fan Day on Aug. 18, 2018, at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Scott Frost greets fans on the way into Memorial Stadium for his first game as coach in 2018.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or
dbennett@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @DamonJBennett
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!