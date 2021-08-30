Having half the game plan go 'out the window' hindered Huskers, but OLs say they can improve, too

Nebraska’s offense struggled to get into a rhythm on Saturday in a 30-22 loss against Illinois, particularly in the run game.
On Monday, two of Nebraska’s offensive linemen noted the frontline group’s need to get better quickly, but head coach Scott Frost also suggested again that the unit as a whole was caught off-guard by what Illinois did schematically.
After the game on Saturday, Frost said that the Illini had played predominantly an even defensive front, which was different than what NU expected.
On Monday, he detailed just how much it affected his offense’s plan after noting that he had resumed calling plays after sharing that duty with offensive coordinator Matt Lubick for the second half of the 2020 season.
“It was just an interesting game because about half of our game plan was kind of out the window when they came out and lined up the way they did,” Frost said. “We really had to scramble and go to alternative plan and try to adjust. We did some good things, but not enough of them.”
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema essentially ran a 4-3 for most of his time at Wisconsin as defensive coordinator and as head coach, but had said this offseason that he and new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters were going to implement more of a 3-4 at Illinois.
“We took a day in the middle of that to practice for contingencies and other things they might do,” Frost said. “So the guys knew what they were doing and prepared, but certainly some of the schematic things we had prepared for them weren’t there because of what we got.”
The Huskers rushed 20 times for 39 yards in the first half and saw the output increase markedly in the second half mostly thanks to junior quarterback Adrian Martinez’s ability to scramble in designed passing situations that broke down. He finished with 148 rushing yards gained but also 32 lost on five sacks.
The Journal Star counted eight times where the quarterback scrambled on a designed pass play.
“I didn’t think we protected well enough," Frost said. “That’s one of the things that we really drilled down onto way and talked to the guys about. (Illinois) did a good job, I give it to them. There were some twists and games that are tough to pick up that we didn’t. But in general, we’ve got to have more time for our quarterback to throw.”
Asked specifically about grading the offensive line, Frost said, “I’d let (NU offensive line coach Greg) Austin answer that. I watched the tape five times, but I certainly didn’t go play by play and grade them.”
Senior right guard Matt Sichterman made his first career start on the offensive line. Freshman Turner Corcoran split repetitions at left tackle with Brant Banks after being, by his own estimation, “extremely limited” during preseason camp with an undisclosed injury. Sichterman and Corcoran were both excited to be on the field extensively against the Illini.
Each also said Monday that the front line has to play better as a unit moving forward.
“Really it’s just facing the film, finding those details that we missed in the fall,” Sichterman said. “I was confident in our game plan and I thought we had a great fall, especially rushing the ball, but it counts on Saturdays, right? So really it’s just taking Saturday to the chin, looking forward knowing that we need to prepare even better, hone in on these details even better as a group and keep working this process day by day.”
Corcoran mentioned details, too, and noted he needed to be better about keeping his eyes in the right place and being exact with his hands. That’s what got center Cameron Jurgens called for holding in the second half when his hands got outside a defensive lineman’s and he essentially ended up in a bear-hug when Martinez likely would have run for a first down anyway.
"We’ve got to focus on ourselves more than our opponents sometimes," Corcoran said. "There were a few mistakes we made up front that, you know, we can’t really live with going forward. Whether it’s missing a blocking assignment or missing the 'point' to a linebacker. There are a few things that everyone’s got to focus up on.
"A lot of details that we want to be able to tune in on, especially when it comes to our blocking.”
Sichterman said the group overall needs to find another gear and that he thinks it will. It will help, of course, if Nebraska avoids having to throw out half of its game plan again.
“We just couldn’t find a rhythm. We were expecting them to come out in a different front than they did. That’s not an excuse,” Sichterman said. “This whole fall camp I’ve been really confident in our run game. I love the different weapons we have in the backfield. We got in the film room, we took it on the chin, we faced it head on and we’re just going to use that to kind of humble us and keep working on that facet of the game."
