Having half the game plan go 'out the window' hindered Huskers, but OLs say they can improve, too

Nebraska’s offense struggled to get into a rhythm on Saturday in a 30-22 loss against Illinois, particularly in the run game.

On Monday, two of Nebraska’s offensive linemen noted the frontline group’s need to get better quickly, but head coach Scott Frost also suggested again that the unit as a whole was caught off-guard by what Illinois did schematically.

After the game on Saturday, Frost said that the Illini had played predominantly an even defensive front, which was different than what NU expected.

On Monday, he detailed just how much it affected his offense’s plan after noting that he had resumed calling plays after sharing that duty with offensive coordinator Matt Lubick for the second half of the 2020 season.

“It was just an interesting game because about half of our game plan was kind of out the window when they came out and lined up the way they did,” Frost said. “We really had to scramble and go to alternative plan and try to adjust. We did some good things, but not enough of them.”

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema essentially ran a 4-3 for most of his time at Wisconsin as defensive coordinator and as head coach, but had said this offseason that he and new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters were going to implement more of a 3-4 at Illinois.