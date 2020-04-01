Happy April Fools Day: A look at notable Husker trick plays

Fakin' the field goal (1977)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before a thunderous crowd of 75,899 at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers handed Alabama its lone loss of the season on Sept. 17, 1977. Trailing 7-3 in the first quarter, the Huskers turned the tide by refusing to settle for another field goal, instead opting for a fake field goal that worked to perfection.

Reverse pass (2014)

As the Huskers lined up for a first-and-10 in the closing moments of the second quarter, a Big Ten Network commentator uttered: "They (Nebraska) look confused to me." Turns out, those in red knew exactly what they were doing, as Tommy Armstrong started the play under center and ended it with a wide-open path to the end zone.

Others of note:

* In a showdown with Oklahoma in 1982, Nebraska ran the "bouncerooski," where quarterback Turner Gill bounced a lateral to Irving Fryar, who scooped the ball and passed it to tight end Mitch Krenk, who picked up 37 yards and set up a decisive NU touchdown.