Handicapping the race for Nebraska's six (or so) spots in the WR rotation

Nebraska football has one preseason camp scrimmage under its belt and another coming up later this week.
Head coach Scott Frost has expressed more confidence in his revamped — and more experienced — wide receiver corps this year than in any of his first three at NU and said again Friday before the first scrimmage that he thinks the Huskers will be improved.
“I feel good about the receiver group,” he said. “There’s a lot of competition there to get into the top six. I imagine six are going to play for the most part and a couple other guys might sprinkle in. Still trying to figure out who those guys are exactly, but there’s a lot of guys that I think we can rely on right now to go in the game and make plays.”
Using that guidance and input from, among others, wide receivers coach Matt Lubick and freshman receiver Will Nixon, here’s a handicap of the race to fill those six.
Good bets
Samori Toure, senior; Oliver Martin, junior; Omar Manning, junior; Wyatt Liewer, sophomore.
Toure, Martin and Manning started the spring game, and, thus far in camp, there’s been nothing to suggest any of the three have conceded ground. Toure, a Montana transfer, is playing mostly out of the slot and has taken on a leadership role already in the group. Nixon raved about the 6-foot-3 senior. When asked about standouts in the receiver group, he said quickly, “Samori, Oliver Martin and Wyatt Liewer, they’re the real deal.”
Liewer’s stock has only continued to rise. He’s one of the best athletic testers in the group and he has the frame at 6-4 to hold up on the perimeter.
There’s still some wait-and-see sentiment with Manning, but the 6-4, 225-pounder has put together a solid spring, summer and beginning of camp ever since he was limited to one game last fall.
“He’s been very consistent. He’s another guy that because of injuries last year was in and out of the lineup, especially during practice,” Lubick said. “Now he’s healthy and it’s fun to see what he can do when he’s healthy. He’s playing with confidence. …
“All that talent that we knew he had is starting to rise up to the top and we’re actually able to see it because he’s confident in what he’s doing.”
In the mix
Levi Falck, senior; Zavier Betts, freshman; Will Nixon, freshman; Alante Brown, freshman.
OK, four down and two spots — plus a couple more to sprinkle in — left.
Falck proved to be a trusty, steady hand last year in his first season with Nebraska as a walk-on transfer from South Dakota. He earned a scholarship this summer after essentially tying Betts for second among receivers in catches (13 for Falck and 12 for Betts) and yards (122 and 131, respectively) last year. Betts (6-2, 200) has a world of talent and said last week he feels like he’s off to a better start to camp compared with the spring. He was essentially a package player last year. How big of a leap can he make? He’s probably got the most upward momentum of anybody on the list.
Nixon missed all of last year after tearing his ACL in July, but is excited to be back in the mix for his second season at NU.
“I’m 110%. I’m feeling great,” he said. “I worked so hard to get here and get back to playing football. I’ve never felt better.”
Nixon looked smooth operating out of the slot in the spring. Brown was an early standout last summer, but saw only modest playing time over the course of the year. He missed much of the spring with an injury, but is back to work this summer.
The question is where they fit in. Nixon looks like a No. 2 in the slot behind Toure, while Brown can play in the slot or outside. Clearly, though, there’s a lot of other players vying for time. Perhaps the youngsters are a couple of good candidates for the “sprinkle in,” as Frost referred to it on Friday.
“If we can play more guys, that makes everyone better because of rest,” Lubick said last week.
Work to do
Brody Belt, sophomore; Barron Miles, freshman; Kamonte Grimes, freshman; Latrell Neville, freshman; Shawn Hardy, freshman; Chancellor Brewington, junior.
Belt is the only player in this grouping who has played for Nebraska and he might have been in the “In the Mix” segment but for a little bit of a traffic jam in the slot. When considering the sheer number of receivers who have a chance to get on the field, remember, too, that NU has two veteran tight ends to deploy and will sometimes play both, leaving only two receiver spots.
Miles is entering his second year in the program and, though he didn’t see the field last year, he earned a travel roster spot regularly over several other walk-ons and a couple of scholarship players who have since transferred.
Grimes, Neville and Hardy are a physically imposing trio of new freshmen who just arrived this summer, and Brewington is a similarly big, long target who is a walk-on transfer from Northern Arizona.
“It’s really hard on the new guys that just got here because we’re installing so many plays, especially early on,” Lubick said. “Eventually we’ll pare it down. They get into a situation where they’re thinking and they can’t really play. It’s really unfair to give those guys an evaluation other than their attitude has been awesome and the new guys have bought into the system and they’re fun to be around.”
Too early to say if any of the new trio can push for a rotation spot, but tight ends coach Sean Beckton did say that Grimes could potentially be in the mix as a punt return man, most likely after junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt and Martin.
