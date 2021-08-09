Handicapping the race for Nebraska's six (or so) spots in the WR rotation

Liewer’s stock has only continued to rise. He’s one of the best athletic testers in the group and he has the frame at 6-4 to hold up on the perimeter.

There’s still some wait-and-see sentiment with Manning, but the 6-4, 225-pounder has put together a solid spring, summer and beginning of camp ever since he was limited to one game last fall.

“He’s been very consistent. He’s another guy that because of injuries last year was in and out of the lineup, especially during practice,” Lubick said. “Now he’s healthy and it’s fun to see what he can do when he’s healthy. He’s playing with confidence. …

“All that talent that we knew he had is starting to rise up to the top and we’re actually able to see it because he’s confident in what he’s doing.”

In the mix

Levi Falck, senior; Zavier Betts, freshman; Will Nixon, freshman; Alante Brown, freshman.

OK, four down and two spots — plus a couple more to sprinkle in — left.