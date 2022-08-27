Halftime: Husker turnover, Northwestern gamble turn tide as Wildcats lead 17-14

A fourth-down gamble by Northwestern helped turn the tide late in the first half and produced a touchdown as the Wildcats went to intermission leading Nebraska 17-14.

It was far from a flawless first 30 minutes for Big Red – a fumble in the red zone, questionable return decisions, nonexistent pass rush and too many arm tackles gave the Wildcats life. A 13-play, 82-yard drive by Northwestern – including a fourth-and-1 QB sneak from its own 39 – led to the go-ahead score as the beer and food flowed without cost inside Aviva Stadium because of an Internet issue.

Nebraska is 3-20 under coach Scott Frost when trailing at the break.

Quarterback Casey Thompson and Nebraska’s cavalcade of transfers still made their presence known early as the Huskers overcame a turnover and shaky defense to lead for most of the opening half. Thompson completed 17 of 24 passes for 223 yards while passing for a touchdown and running for another. The ground game was less effective – 48 yards on 16 carries (3.0 per tote) – with starter Anthony Grant leading with 29 yards on 10 attempts.

Nebraska’s new-look offense was masterful on its opening drive in an eight-play, 75-yard scoring march pepped with contributions from offseason additions. Thompson completed 5 of 6 attempts on the possession – four to newcomers Trey Palmer, Marcus Washington and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda for 59 yards – including a 32-yard deep ball to Garcia-Castaneda down the far sideline for a touchdown.

The Blackshirts limited Northwestern to a pair of first downs on the initial Wildcat drive before a false start fizzled the trek for Chicago’s team.

Northwestern responded with a punt that pinned the Huskers at their own 1-yard line and led to a Big Red three and out. New punter Brian Buschini countered by uncorking a 47-yarder of his own.

The Wildcats then put together nine plays across 35 yards and got on the board with a 35-yard field goal. New defensive line starter Colton Feist laid down a pair of hard hits while Chris Kolarevic blew up a short pass for a two-yard loss.

Nebraska earned some cushion from there, crafting a 14-play, 80-yard trek capped by a 1-yard Thompson touchdown run on third and goal. Thompson again was active, completing 5 of 6 attempts while Grant carried five times for 14 yards and added at 16-yard catch-and-run.

A bust in the secondary on the ensuing Northwestern drive resulted in a wide-open Raymond Niro for a 41-yard touchdown catch over the middle early in the second quarter.