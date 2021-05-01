Haarberg's late pass leads White Team past Red in Husker Spring Game

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frost watched the action from behind the offensive units while offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and Chinander called plays from the coaches box high above the west sideline.

In the second half when the tackling started, the running backs' workload picked up conspicuously.

The freshman pair of Sevion Morrison and Jaquez Yant went to work for the White Team. Yant, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound walk-on from Tallahassee, Florida, rolled in for a 21-yard touchdown at the end of White's first drive of the second half to help put an exclamation mark on a spring in which he's entrenched himself in the conversation for carries this fall. Later in the third quarter, freshman walk-on running back Isaiah Harris from Millard South ripped off a 29-yard scoring run.

In the fourth quarter, freshman quarterback Logan Smothers got in rhythm on a Red drive with the wind at his back and capped a long drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Brody Belt, who came open over the middle and outran the defense to the front left pylon to give the Red a 20-14 lead with 6:26 to go.

In the stands, the fans were joined by upward of 20 recruits from the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes who already hold offers from Nebraska and more who could earn them down the road.