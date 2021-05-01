Haarberg's late pass leads White Team past Red in Husker Spring Game

Nebraska's veteran defense made quick work of a young offense during a short half of work on Saturday.
Cornhusker fans lounged in the sun, cheered loud and reveled in being back at Memorial Stadium.
All in all, this was a good day.
Really, how could it not be when 36,406 gathered on Stadium Drive and watched football — yeah, only one half of tackle and not much run for the older players in the second half — on an afternoon in the mid-80s?
If you're looking for major takeaways, a spring scrimmage is probably the wrong place to excavate. However, NU fans most certainly enjoyed watching graduate transfer wide receiver Samori Toure haul in a 27-yard dart from Adrian Martinez. They likely appreciated the size and athleticism put on display by junior receiver Omar Manning.
All told, the White Team defeated the Red 21-20, as Heinrich Haarberg threw a touchdown pass to Wyatt Liewer as time expired, and the ensuing extra point produced the final score.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander won't complain about his veteran defense holding the young White Team offense to 19 yards and a pair of first downs over the opening 30 minutes.
Remembering Nebraska's offensive limitations over the past two years in particular, head coach Scott Frost probably wasn't thrilled that his top unit put together three straight productive drives to open the proceedings, only to see two stall out in the red zone and end in Connor Culp field goals. For Nebraska fans, a pair of penalties from the top group that maimed drives probably conjured up unpleasant memories from 2020's 3-5 campaign.
Frost watched the action from behind the offensive units while offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and Chinander called plays from the coaches box high above the west sideline.
In the second half when the tackling started, the running backs' workload picked up conspicuously.
The freshman pair of Sevion Morrison and Jaquez Yant went to work for the White Team. Yant, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound walk-on from Tallahassee, Florida, rolled in for a 21-yard touchdown at the end of White's first drive of the second half to help put an exclamation mark on a spring in which he's entrenched himself in the conversation for carries this fall. Later in the third quarter, freshman walk-on running back Isaiah Harris from Millard South ripped off a 29-yard scoring run.
In the fourth quarter, freshman quarterback Logan Smothers got in rhythm on a Red drive with the wind at his back and capped a long drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Brody Belt, who came open over the middle and outran the defense to the front left pylon to give the Red a 20-14 lead with 6:26 to go.
In the stands, the fans were joined by upward of 20 recruits from the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes who already hold offers from Nebraska and more who could earn them down the road.
Mostly, though, Saturday was a celebration of a long, uninterrupted — almost normal, if you will — stretch of spring football for the program and of the fans' return to Memorial Stadium for the first time since November 2019 outside of one open scrimmage two weeks ago.
Let's do it again in September.
Check back later for photos and updates to this story.
