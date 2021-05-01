Haarberg's 'dream come true' and an otherwise workmanlike day highlight sun-drenched spring game

Haarberg, though, responded to Smothers' scoring drive with an 80-yard drive and capped off the day with the heroics. First he hit Liewer for 40 yards with 7 seconds remaining, then found him again for a 25-yard touchdown with no time remaining.

"This morning when I woke up I wasn’t expecting that, that’s for sure. It was surreal," Haarberg said. “Just thinking back two years ago I was part of that (spring game crowd), I was part of the fans, and now being able to entertain them was a dream come true.”

That's an interesting part of spring ball. It's a highlight moment for a promising young player, and yet it is also just another day at the office this spring for the program in general.

Frost said the first half was, well, "joke's the wrong word, but it was too easy for them," for Erik Chinander's veteran defense, which held the young White Team offense to 19 yards and a pair of first downs over the opening 30 minutes. "Going out and not having any live tackling and playing a half with a sped-up clock, I don't think those guys felt like they got very much work today."

While they did, though, Husker fans lounged in the sun, cheered loudly and reveled in being back at Memorial Stadium.

