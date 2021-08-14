'Grow where you're planted': Husker DL coach Tuioti, family have found stability and success in Lincoln

Now, though, three of his boys have played football for Lincoln Southeast — Teivis is in his second season at the University of Nevada, Teilor is going to play junior college ball in New Mexico this fall and Teitum is a heralded class of 2023 recruit who has several Power Five offers (including Nebraska) as he enters his junior season for Knights coach Ryan Gottula. The youngest of the four boys, Teimana, is coming up through the program, too.

“To have all four boys go to one school, man, it’s been a blessing,” Tuioti said. “Coach Gottula there does a great job and my boys really enjoy playing for him. …

“It’s been awesome just to be able to catch games that are just a few minutes away at Seacrest, right when I'm done with evening meetings, I’m shooting straight over to Seacrest to try to go catch a game. Just to sit in the stands and be a dad and cheer them on, it’s really something special.”

There have been times in the past when chasing the next job, the next promotion, has taken precedence. The Tuiotis are in a different place now.