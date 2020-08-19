Green: 'Growing level of enthusiasm' for winter football season among Big Ten leaders

Part of the enthusiasm, Green said, comes from the potential for faster, more readily available testing than what is currently available. Specifically, the ability to use saliva tests that can return results more quickly than current methods.

"I expect that we will actually see that come to a firm conclusion ... over the course of this fall," Green said. "This would be a game-changer for us. If the FDA and the CDC recognize this is a valid individual testing mechanism where now you can actually make that work, and you can make it work regularly."

There remains, though, a one big question as it regards playing in early 2021 that no one has an answer for yet.

"The big question initially was, how are we going to have players able to compete in two seasons, effectively in one year," Green said. "That's before you get to eligibility, and NFL eligibility and all those kind of questions that are even different beyond that."

Green also commented on the conference needing more data on potential COVID-19 complications, including the heart condition myocarditis, that could come to light in the coming months.