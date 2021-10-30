Grades: Purdue 28, Nebraska 23

Deontre Thomas and JoJo Domann came up with a huge stop on fourth-and-1 late in the first half. However, by midway through the second quarter, it had become clear Purdue's offensive line was asserting itself fairly well in the run game. The Boilermakers finished with 116 yards on 2.8 per carry. Keep in mind, though, they entered the day ranked 129th out of 130 FBS teams in rushing at 74.3 yards per game.

AGAINST THE PASS (D)

Purdue standout David Bell finished with nine catches (on 14 targets) for 74 yards — that's acceptable for Nebraska's defense. Husker standout corner Cam Taylor-Britt had great coverage on a deep ball to Bell late in the second. Caleb Tannor's stop for a 4-yard loss on a swing pass early in the third quarter was a momentum-booster for the home team. But Nebraska's pass rush was generally ineffective, and Aidan O'Connell in the second half too often was playing a game of pitch-and-catch. It looked a little too easy.

SPECIAL TEAMS (B)