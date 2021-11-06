Grades: Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17

Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Ohio State.
RUNNING GAME (C)
Adrian Martinez clearly was hobbling on a bum ankle at times — for the third straight game. But his sack-adjusted run stats were 13 carries for 82 yards (6.3 ypc). The Huskers' run game found steam late in the third quarter and ended up with a sack-adjusted total of 144 yards on 29 carries. Not bad.
PASSING GAME (C)
Nebraska allowed five sacks. That stands out. Martinez looked tentative and indecisive in the pocket early in the game. His overthrow of Levi Falck on the huge third-and-4 early in the fourth quarter is haunting. But his 72-yard touchdown pass to Samori Toure late in the second quarter occurred as Ohio State was threatening to pull away. OSU's back-to-back sacks on Nebraska's first possession of the second half were critical for the visitors. But Toure's 53-yard catch-and-run play put serious heat on the Buckeyes late in the third.
AGAINST THE RUN (A)
Nebraska played strong against the run in the first half, but you wondered how well the Blackshirts would hold up with the Husker offense scuffling. Well, Erik Chinander's crew held up just fine, thank you. Better than fine, actually, as Ohio State finished with only 90 yards on 30 carries.
AGAINST THE PASS (B)
C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards. But you have to factor in Nebraska's game plan, the two interceptions and the fact that Ohio State had just one pass play of more than 23 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown late in the second quarter zapped energy in the stadium. On the bright side, JoJo Domann came up with a monster interception at Nebraska's 9-yard line on Ohio State's second series after just missing a pick earlier in the series, and Myles Farmer came up with a pick early in the fourth. The Huskers kept making plays.
SPECIAL TEAMS (D)
Mixed bag here, but overall it was mostly frustrating. Chase Contreraz's 45-yard field goal on Nebraska's first possession was wide left. He then missed a 31-yarder in the fourth quarter as NU tried to apply serious pressure. In the second quarter, William Przystup experienced disaster in the form of a 13-yard punt. On the bright side, Przystup booted a 45-yarder from the back of the end zone in the third quarter. He also hit a key 43-yard punt with a backup long-snapper (Cameron Pieper) in the game and later a 56-yarder. John Bullock made a nice open-field tackle on punt coverage. Contreraz came through with a 39-yard FG in the second quarter.
PLAY-CALLING (C)
Nebraska elected to kick a field goal on a fourth-and-4 from Ohio State's 27 on the Huskers' opening possession. On the play before, Scott Frost played it awfully conservative with a hand-off to Rahmir Johnson up the middle that lost 2 yards. Two questionable decisions back-to-back. Another questionable call: Sending Martinez on a keeper to the left on a key third-and-7 in Buckeye territory. Then, the big one: Declining to go for it on fourth-and-4 in the fourth quarter, then Contreraz missing the 31-yard FG. Why lean that hard on an inexperienced place-kicker? Frost leaned on his defense, which to be fair came through and forced a punt on OSU's ensuing series.
GAME MANAGEMENT (C)
Levi Falck's holding penalty — a questionable call — was a momentum-zapper in the first quarter. Another questionable call nabbed Myles Farmer for interference on a second-quarter deep ball in the red zone. OK, continuing a theme here: Alante Brown was needlessly flagged for interfering with the punt-return man in the third quarter. The home crowd booed for good reason. NU finished with six penalties.
OVERALL (C)
Because of the Blackshirts' performance — Ohio State was averaging 47.2 points — it's tempting to put a "B" on this. Frost would definitely put a "B" on it, even though the loss stings.