Grades: Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17

AGAINST THE PASS (B)

C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards. But you have to factor in Nebraska's game plan, the two interceptions and the fact that Ohio State had just one pass play of more than 23 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown late in the second quarter zapped energy in the stadium. On the bright side, JoJo Domann came up with a monster interception at Nebraska's 9-yard line on Ohio State's second series after just missing a pick earlier in the series, and Myles Farmer came up with a pick early in the fourth. The Huskers kept making plays.

SPECIAL TEAMS (D)

Mixed bag here, but overall it was mostly frustrating. Chase Contreraz's 45-yard field goal on Nebraska's first possession was wide left. He then missed a 31-yarder in the fourth quarter as NU tried to apply serious pressure. In the second quarter, William Przystup experienced disaster in the form of a 13-yard punt. On the bright side, Przystup booted a 45-yarder from the back of the end zone in the third quarter. He also hit a key 43-yard punt with a backup long-snapper (Cameron Pieper) in the game and later a 56-yarder. John Bullock made a nice open-field tackle on punt coverage. Contreraz came through with a 39-yard FG in the second quarter.

PLAY-CALLING (C)