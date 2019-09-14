{{featured_button_text}}
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14

Nebraska receiver JD Spielman (10) breaks away for a first down against Northern Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

RUNNING GAME (B)

Nebraska was feast-or-famine much of the night, but generally strong. Maurice Washington's blazing speed was on display when he broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Dedrick Mills, after struggling in the first two games, broke loose for a 61-yard run in the first quarter, but lost a fumble on his very next run. He came back strong, bolting 24 yards up the middle for a second-quarter TD. He finished with 116 yards on 11 carries (10.5 ypc).

PASSING GAME (B)

After his first two throws were head-scratching incompletions, Adrian Martinez was 3-for-5 for 59 yards on the opening scoring drive. His best pass may have been a 30-yard rocket to Wan'Dale Robinson late in the first half, which he followed with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kanawai Noa. Nebraska coaches had to be thrilled to see Mike Williams haul in a 19-yard completion in the second quarter. NU still needs more receivers to get involved. Plus, the sideways pass that resulted in a safety brings down the grade.

AGAINST THE RUN (A)

Nebraska was especially stout in the first half, as Northern Illinois managed only 40 yards on 20 carries. The Huskies found room up the middle early in the third quarter. Other than that, it was another sparkling performance defending the run.

AGAINST THE PASS (A)

Nebraska applied plenty of heat on quarterback Ross Bowers, highlighted by Carlos Davis' 14-yard sack in the third quarter. Cornerback Lamar Jackson was particularly strong in coverage in a good night for the secondary. Great coverage by Eli Sullivan to keep NIU out of the end zone on the fourth-and-1. One concern: Dennis Robinson twice sprinted past NU defensive backs in the first half, but was overthrown on both occasions. Another concern: Bowers found some rhythm in the third quarter, but not nearly enough to put a scare into the home team.

SPECIAL TEAMS (C)

A wild, wild night in this category, highlighted by walk-on Isaiah Stalbird's two blocked punts, which Nebraska turned into 10 points. NU, however, had three kicks blocked -- two field goals and an extra point. Yikes. On the bright side, Austin Allen and Caleb Tannor diagnosed Northern Illinois' first-quarter fake punt and stopped punter Matt Ference short of a first down after he took the snap and bolted forward. Earlier in the first quarter, the 6-foot, 210-pound Stalbird blocked Ference's punt, and NU scored a touchdown on the next play for a 10-0 lead. Isaac Armstrong drilled a 36-yard field goal to begin the scoring, but later was replaced by Lane McCallum.

GAME MANAGEMENT (A)

Nebraska didn't pick up its first penalty until being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct with 3:00 remaining in the third quarter.

PLAY-CALLING (B)

Scott Frost made a conservative call on third-and-11 at Northern Illinois' 20 on the opening possession, although a missed block near the line may have scuttled the QB draw that gained only 1 yard. In addition, sideways passes in your end zone are hardly ever a good idea. However, good call on the fourth-and-1 on which Martinez faked an inside hand-off and sprinted to his right for a 6-yard gain. NU racked up 500-plus yards of total offense, so Frost was doing plenty right.

OVERALL (B)

As strange of a game as it was, Nebraska was never seriously threatened. Solid win.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

Husker columnist

Steven, a lifelong Nebraskan, newspaper enthusiast and UNL grad, joined the Journal Star in 1990 and has covered NU football since 1995.

