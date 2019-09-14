Nebraska was feast-or-famine much of the night, but generally strong. Maurice Washington's blazing speed was on display when he broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Dedrick Mills, after struggling in the first two games, broke loose for a 61-yard run in the first quarter, but lost a fumble on his very next run. He came back strong, bolting 24 yards up the middle for a second-quarter TD. He finished with 116 yards on 11 carries (10.5 ypc).
After his first two throws were head-scratching incompletions, Adrian Martinez was 3-for-5 for 59 yards on the opening scoring drive. His best pass may have been a 30-yard rocket to Wan'Dale Robinson late in the first half, which he followed with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kanawai Noa. Nebraska coaches had to be thrilled to see Mike Williams haul in a 19-yard completion in the second quarter. NU still needs more receivers to get involved. Plus, the sideways pass that resulted in a safety brings down the grade.
Nebraska was especially stout in the first half, as Northern Illinois managed only 40 yards on 20 carries. The Huskies found room up the middle early in the third quarter. Other than that, it was another sparkling performance defending the run.
Nebraska applied plenty of heat on quarterback Ross Bowers, highlighted by Carlos Davis' 14-yard sack in the third quarter. Cornerback Lamar Jackson was particularly strong in coverage in a good night for the secondary. Great coverage by Eli Sullivan to keep NIU out of the end zone on the fourth-and-1. One concern: Dennis Robinson twice sprinted past NU defensive backs in the first half, but was overthrown on both occasions. Another concern: Bowers found some rhythm in the third quarter, but not nearly enough to put a scare into the home team.
A wild, wild night in this category, highlighted by walk-on Isaiah Stalbird's two blocked punts, which Nebraska turned into 10 points. NU, however, had three kicks blocked -- two field goals and an extra point. Yikes. On the bright side, Austin Allen and Caleb Tannor diagnosed Northern Illinois' first-quarter fake punt and stopped punter Matt Ference short of a first down after he took the snap and bolted forward. Earlier in the first quarter, the 6-foot, 210-pound Stalbird blocked Ference's punt, and NU scored a touchdown on the next play for a 10-0 lead. Isaac Armstrong drilled a 36-yard field goal to begin the scoring, but later was replaced by Lane McCallum.
Nebraska didn't pick up its first penalty until being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct with 3:00 remaining in the third quarter.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Scott Frost made a conservative call on third-and-11 at Northern Illinois' 20 on the opening possession, although a missed block near the line may have scuttled the QB draw that gained only 1 yard. In addition, sideways passes in your end zone are hardly ever a good idea. However, good call on the fourth-and-1 on which Martinez faked an inside hand-off and sprinted to his right for a 6-yard gain. NU racked up 500-plus yards of total offense, so Frost was doing plenty right.
As strange of a game as it was, Nebraska was never seriously threatened. Solid win.
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) gets tackled by Northern Illinois' Vinny Labus in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska cornerback Braxton Clark (17) intercepts a ball in front of teammate Ben Stille (95) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) in action in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois' Matt Lorbeck (9) on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska offensive lineman Brendan Jaimes (76) is walked off the field by the training staff after a fourth quarter injury on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska offensive lineman Brendan Jaimes (76) is tended to by the training staff after a fourth quarter injury on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/12/2019 - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in action in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lincoln East High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) rushes against Northern Illinois in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 9/14/2019 - The Husker Scarlet Dance Team performs during a game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 9/14/2019 - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) tries to avoid a tackle from Northern Illinois' Vinny Labus (50) on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 9/14/2019 - Nebraska outside linebacker Jojo Domann (13) (right) tackles Northern Illinois' Jordan Nettles (28) on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 9/14/2019 - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost high-fives fans before a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 9/14/2019 - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost shown on the field before a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Northern Illinois Nebraska
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/12/2019 - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in action in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lincoln East High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) hands the ball off to running back Brayden Miller (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) hands the ball off to running back Brayden Miller (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws under pressure from Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) runs away from Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
Nebraska's defensive lineman Carlos Davis (96) sacks Norhtern Illinois' Ross Bowers (12) on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez celebrates scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska fans in the student section do the wave in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) dives into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown run against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska fans wave their arms during the second half of an NCAA college football game following a touchdown against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska fans wave their arms during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock talks on his headset during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs past Northern Illinois safety Adam Buirge, bottom, for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs past Northern Illinois safety Adam Buirge, bottom, for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws under pressure from Northern Illinois linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past a tackle-attempt by Northern Illinois defensive tackle Jack Heflin (98) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock walks the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) runs for a touchdown ahead of Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23), during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) runs for a touchdown against Northern Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) runs for a touchdown against Northern Illinois, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis, bottom right, sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 9/14/2019 - Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor (5) (center) is attended to after getting injured on a play during a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels (79) and Will Honas (3) tackle Northern Illinois' Marcus Jones (21) in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Lane McCallum (48) kicks an extra-point as Isaac Armstrong (8) holds in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (top) and Austin Allen (11) tackle Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference on a first-quarter fake punt on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour (37) and Eli Sullivan (30) celebrate the Huskers' blocked punt in the first quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver JD Spielman (10) breaks away for a first down against Northern Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and the Huskers sideline watch the action against Northern Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois' running back Tre Harbison (22) is brought down by Nebraska's Khalil Davis and Mo Barry (7) in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois' Trayshon Foster reaches out for a ball fumbled by the Huskers in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) gets tackled by Northern Illinois Jalen McKie-Bey (23) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) watches as Huskers' cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) gets worked on by the training staff in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) catches a pass as he's defended by Northern Illinois' Marcus Childers (15) in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores on a second-quarter run against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches a playback video during a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong (98) kicks on an extra-point try against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (left) fumbles the ball to Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) (right) moves the ball down the field on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver JD Spielman (10) misses a pass as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie (23) is right behind him on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) scores a touchdown during a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) rushes for a second-quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) recovers the punt blocked by Isiah Stalbird in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference (36) gets his punt blocked in the first quarter by Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird (right) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The ball was recovered by the Nebraska's Austin Allen.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) rushes for a first-quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver Kanawai Noa (bottom) holds the ball aloft after scoring a touchdown on a pass from Adrian Martinez as he was defended by Jalen McKie-Bey (23) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores a touchdown as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie (23) tackles him in the end zone during the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates with running back Maurice Washington after Washington scored a touchdown in the second quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) scores a touchdown as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie trails him on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) makes a pass during Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) carries the ball against Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) cannot hold on to a pass in the end zone in front of Northern Illinois safety Marshe Terry (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois running back Tre Harbison (22) is tackled by Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Football recruits stand on the field before Saturday's football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Quarterback recruit Pete Costelli stands on the sideline before Saturday's football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) chats with Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock before playing Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) warms up before playing an game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost follows warmups before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers warms up before Saturday's game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) warms up before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, gets a hug from Huskers head coach Scott Frost during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, gets a hug from Huskers head coach Scott Frost during a pregame ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) talks with his brother Steve prior to the Northern Illinois game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, throws the bones during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Alex Henery (left) and Jay Foreman, members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame were recognized during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) hugs his brother Steve prior to the Northern Illinois game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Hager Kermmoade of Oxford poses for a portrait decked out in Husker gear before Saturday's football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Fans wait for Husker football players to arrive before a football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) participates in the Unity Walk before Saturday's football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (center) during the Unity Walk before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Lori Anderson of Seward (right) records the Unity Walk before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
A member of Nebraska's marching band sits on another member's shoulders while the band plays before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
