RUNNING GAME (A)
Dedrick Mills, playing despite battling flu symptoms all week, roared 6 yards up the middle for Nebraska's first touchdown. He had 12 carries for 65 yards (5.4 ypc) at halftime and watched the second half. With Mills ailing, true freshman Rahmir Johnson got easily his most action of the season, carrying 18 times for 55 yards and his first career TD. Quarterback Adrian Martinez led the way with 94 yards on 10 attempts, while backup QB Luke McCaffrey had 10 attempts for 83 yards.
PASSING GAME (B)
Martinez finished 16-for-25 for 194 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception. His 30-yard completion to Austin Allen -- the throw was a bit high, but the 6-foot-8 Allen snared it -- set up Nebraska's second touchdown. Martinez caught a break early in the second quarter when his pass into the end zone glanced off a Maryland defender's hands and into those of JD Spielman for a TD. But Martinez wasn't so lucky later in the quarter when his throwback pass on first-and-goal was picked off by safety Nick Cross. However, Martinez rallied for a 16-yard completion to Spielman that went for the TD that made it 31-0.
AGAINST THE RUN (A)
A big key here: No super-long runs by Maryland until the score was 54-0. The Blackshirts flat-out came to play. Ben Stille stuffed Anthony McFarland on a fourth-and-1 near the end of the second quarter, capping a strong first half by the defense. Safety Dicaprio Bootle and lineman Carlos Davis came up big on Maryland's first play from scrimmage when they knocked the ball loose from Javon Leake. It landed in the hands of safety Marquel Dismuke, and two plays later, Nebraska led 7-0. And the tone was set.
AGAINST THE PASS (A)
Nebraska recorded six sacks, equaling its total from the previous five games combined. Maryland simply couldn't get anything going through the air. Mohamed Barry had good coverage on McFarland on an early third-and-8 play. Later in the first quarter, Carlos Davis recorded a sack on third-and-10. JoJo Domann added a second-quarter sack on a third-and-9, and Stille and Khalil Davis later in the quarter came up with another sack (on a fourth-down play) that took a lot of the life out of the home team.
SPECIAL TEAMS (B)
Nebraska was better than usual in this area. Collin Miller made a big play in the first quarter when he recovered a botched kickoff return by Maryland, which ultimately led to Matt Waldoch's 29-yard field goal that pushed the lead to 17-0. Waldoch added two more field goals from 29. Isaac Armstrong's line-drive punt in the second quarter covered 60 yards and pinned Maryland at its 7. On the down side, Brody Belt returned the opening kickoff to the 16, which essentially amounted to a loss of 9 yards right off the bat. Spielman dropped Maryland's first punt but recovered it for a return 10 yards.
GAME MANAGEMENT (A)
Nebraska had only one penalty, a holding call on McCaffrey. That's after having only three penalties in each of the previous two games. Don't underestimate the team's progress here.
PLAY-CALLING (A)
Head coach Scott Frost had pretty light work here, considering Maryland's anemic defense. I did like Martinez's 30-yard completion to Allen in the first quarter, which came off a nice wrinkle of a previous run play.
OVERALL (A)
Some folks will try to minimize Nebraska's win by pointing out Maryland's deficiencies. I understand the line of thinking. But how many of those folks predicted a blowout? Answer: Hardly anyone.