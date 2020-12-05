Grades: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska often had good pressure on Jack Plummer — the Huskers had three sacks — but Plummer found David Bell for an 89-yard catch-and-run TD to pull Purdue to 34-27. Garrett Nelson and Ben Stille helped matters early on with first-quarter sacks. Nebraska covered a couple of deep balls well early as Purdue tried to overcome a 17-0 deficit. But Plummer was 4-for-5 for 52 yards on the Boilermakers' second-quarter scoring drive that pulled them to 20-10 behind, and he was 6-for-6 for 61 yards on a third-quarter drive that pulled the Boilermakers to 34-20. He threw for 334 yards and three TDs.

SPECIAL TEAMS (B)

A mixed bag here. Nebraska's William Przystup had his punt blocked near the end of the first half, and Purdue capitalized with a field goal to pull to 27-13. But Nebraska got a gigantic early lift when Levi Falck's punt block set up the Huskers at the Purdue 1-yard line. Mills scored a TD on the next play. Cam Taylor-Britt's 27-yard punt return helped set up NU's second touchdown. Meanwhile, Connor Culp's 49-yard field goal fluttered through the uprights, easily his longest field goal of the season. On the other hand, the Boilermakers' TJ Sheffield's 42-yard kickoff return came as Purdue scrambled to get back in the game after falling behind 20-3.

GAME MANAGEMENT (D)