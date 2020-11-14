Grades: Nebraska 30, Penn State 23

Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Penn State.

RUNNING GAME (C)

Quarterback Luke McCaffrey, making his first college start, scooted for gains of 12 and 11 yards on Nebraska's opening drive and finished with 67 yards on 13 attempts. With Dedrick Mills limping on the sideline, Wan'Dale Robinson saw ample time at running back and looked comfortable, rushing for 60 yards on 16 carries. But the Huskers averaged only 3.7 yards per rush.

PASSING GAME (B)

McCaffrey came out firing, going 4-for-5 for 45 yards on Nebraska's opening drive. On the Huskers' next possession, Kade Warner dropped what would've been a touchdown pass. But Nebraska struck in a big way early in the second quarter on Zavier Betts' 45-yard touchdown on a fly sweep. How about McCaffrey's left-handed toss to Marvin Scott late in the first half? Nice improvisation. But McCaffrey's only turnover — a fourth-quarter interception — was a big one. He finished 13-for-21 for 152 yards and a TD.

AGAINST THE RUN (C)