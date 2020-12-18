Grades: Nebraska 28, Rutgers 21

Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' performance vs. Rutgers.
RUNNING GAME (B)
Dedrick Mills looked stronger than he has all season, cracking the 100-yard mark late in the third quarter, and quarterback Adrian Martinez's 41-yard run in the third quarter was an example of precise execution. He was excellent running the ball, especially late in the game. Nebraska ran the ball well on its opening drive, but fumbled twice at the end of runs, losing the second one. That's when Martinez lost the ball on what would've been a 10-yard first-down run in Rutgers territory. Martinez later in the quarter lost another fumble after a nice run. Without the fumbles, this is a certain "A."
PASSING GAME (B)
Martinez completed his first six passes, but for only 44 yards. Then, with Nebraska threatening deep in Rutgers territory in the second quarter, Martinez gunned an inexplicable interception into traffic. His second interception, in the third quarter, was the result of a throw that sailed high into the arms of safety Christian Izien, who had the first interception as well. Otherwise, Martinez had a good-to-excellent night throwing the ball. Pretty strange.
AGAINST THE RUN (B)
Garrett Nelson made an excellent stop on a first-quarter QB run on third down. On the other hand, Isaih Pacheco broke free for a 33-yard second-quarter touchdown on fourth-and-1. Generally speaking, though, Nebraska held up well in this area.
AGAINST THE PASS (A)
Artur Sitkowski found Bo Melton streaking wide-open for a 50-yard gain on Rutgers' first play from scrimmage. Pheldarius Payne's second-quarter sack came at a timely moment, as Rutgers tried to take control in the second quarter. Dicaprio Bootle defended a deep ball on third-and-long in the third quarter, and Cam Taylor-Britt's fourth-quarter interception came as Nebraska tried to hold on to its late lead.
SPECIAL TEAMS (F)
Nebraska clearly wasn't ready for Rutgers' fake punt in the second quarter, as Zach Feagles ran for 17 yards. Rutgers also dinged Nebraska with Melton's 31-yard kickoff return to begin the second half. But that was just a start. Aron Cruickshank took a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to give the Scarlet Knights a 21-14 lead. NU was basically a mess defending kickoffs. Earlier, we saw a first: Martinez pooch-punted for the first time in college, and it worked well, pinning Rutgers at its 2-yard line. But Alante Brown's first-quarter return for NU made it to only the 16.
GAME MANAGEMENT (D)
The penalty bug bit Nebraska hard. It was a pretty bad display at times — nine penalties for 56 yards. Ethan Piper had a false start and Bryce Benhart a holding penalty as Nebraska tried to work out of a jam near its end zone in the first quarter. NU had seven penalties in the first half alone. Credit the Huskers for cleaning things up in the final 30 minutes.
PLAY-CALLING (B)
Liked the call for Martinez to run a down-the-line option on fourth-and-goal at the 1. His pitch to Wan'Dale Robinson was perfectly timed and resulted in a touchdown. Coach Scott Frost has done a much better job of late getting the ball to Robinson, who is a joy to watch.
OVERALL (B)
Despite a calamity of errors, you have to give Nebraska a ton of credit for continuing to brawl in the cold. Wow. NU has to clean up the sloppiness (penalties, turnovers, special-teams gaffes) at some point, right? The Husker sideline was alive late in the game. On to a bowl? We'll see.
