Grades: Nebraska 28, Rutgers 21

Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' performance vs. Rutgers.

RUNNING GAME (B)

Dedrick Mills looked stronger than he has all season, cracking the 100-yard mark late in the third quarter, and quarterback Adrian Martinez's 41-yard run in the third quarter was an example of precise execution. He was excellent running the ball, especially late in the game. Nebraska ran the ball well on its opening drive, but fumbled twice at the end of runs, losing the second one. That's when Martinez lost the ball on what would've been a 10-yard first-down run in Rutgers territory. Martinez later in the quarter lost another fumble after a nice run. Without the fumbles, this is a certain "A."

PASSING GAME (B)

Martinez completed his first six passes, but for only 44 yards. Then, with Nebraska threatening deep in Rutgers territory in the second quarter, Martinez gunned an inexplicable interception into traffic. His second interception, in the third quarter, was the result of a throw that sailed high into the arms of safety Christian Izien, who had the first interception as well. Otherwise, Martinez had a good-to-excellent night throwing the ball. Pretty strange.

AGAINST THE RUN (B)