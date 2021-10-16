Grades: Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23

Parker Gabriel weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Minnesota.

RUNNING GAME (C)

Rahmir Johnson got loose for 25 on an option pitch and NU creased one run with Jaquez Yant, but Nebraska could not consistently move Minnesota up front early on. Johnson got going in the second half, but had to come out of the game due to an injury. Yant then tripped on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1 and got stuffed. The Gophers did a good job of mitigating quarterback Adrian Martinez in the run game.

PASSING GAME (D)

Martinez missed six of his first seven and he and his receivers looked out of sync the entire first half (6-of-14 for 62 yards). In the second half, the Huskers got rolling, but Minnesota's pressure still showed up big in key moments. The biggest: a fourth-quarter safety that extended UM's lead to 23-17. Martinez hit some big throws in the second half and missed some, too. Austin Allen had the best receiving game of his career with five catches for 112 yards and a TD.

AGAINST THE RUN (C)