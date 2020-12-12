Grades: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

AGAINST THE PASS (B)

Defensive lineman Casey Rogers batted down a pass on fourth-and-8 deep in Huskers' territory midway through the second quarter, igniting the Husker sideline. Rogers batted down another pass on a third-down play in the third quarter. Then, Pheldarius Payne got into the act, getting a hand on Morgan's fourth-and-3 pass from NU's 36 late in the third quarter. JoJo Domann had excellent coverage on a deep ball early in the second half. Morgan finished 17-for-30 for 181 yards and a TD.

SPECIAL TEAMS (C)

Freshman Tyler Crawford, filling in for William Przystup, had some early issues as his second punt traveled only 8 yards, setting up Minnesota at Nebraska's 49. Connor Culp missed wide right on a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter, just his second miss of the season in 14 attempts. On the bright side, Marquel Dismuke made a big hit in punt coverage in the game's early stages, and Crawford gained redemption with a 44-yard punt into the wind late in the third quarter. He followed with a 61-yarder with the wind in the fourth period.

GAME MANAGEMENT (B)