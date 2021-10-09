Grades: Michigan 32, Nebraska 29

AGAINST THE PASS (C)

Some boom or bust here. Deontai Williams was the first player to pick off McNamara this season, lighting Memorial Stadium on fire and setting up NU’s go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter. But Michigan also caught NU three times with the same play — a tight end delay that resulted in three catches and three first downs.

SPECIAL TEAMS (B)

Nebraska did its job against Michigan’s dangerous return men, corralling everything on both kickoffs and punts. Will Pryzstup hit a great first punt nearly pinned Michigan inside its own five-yard line, but NU’s gunners couldn’t get the ball downed before it trickled into the end zone. A 53-yard punt by Pryzstup led to a five-yard loss on the return as Marques Buford and Isaac Gifford closed down quickly on return man A.J. Henning midway through the second quarter to pin Michigan at its own 10-yard-line.

GAME MANAGEMENT (B)