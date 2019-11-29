Grades: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24

Nate Stanley's pair of 22-yard completions in the final 32 seconds put his team in position to win. However, NU was strong in this area throughout most of the game. Cam Taylor-Britt's 38-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter — off a pass tipped by JoJo Domann — pulled Nebraska to 17-10 deficit. Nebraska caught a break on Iowa's opening possession when Tyrone Tracy dropped a pass that could have gone for a 30-yard gain. Stanley, a three-year starter with a likely NFL future, ended up 11-for-24 for 99 yards, with the one interception.

There was utter disaster in the second quarter when Barret Pickering hung up a kickoff at the 5-yard line, giving Smith-Marsette plenty of room to work on his 95-yard touchdown dash. Nebraska had been using pooch kicks regularly, but kicked it deep in that instance (head coach Scott Frost wasn't sure why). On the bright side, Matt Waldoch drilled a 41-yard field goal for Nebraska's first points. Meanwhile, punter Isaac Armstrong struggled. His first punt traveled only 37 yards at a time when Nebraska needed to establish field position. He also hit one just 28 yards in the fourth quarter. He did pop one 42 yards in the fourth quarter when his team needed it badly.