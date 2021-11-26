Grades: Iowa 28, Nebraska 21

Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Iowa.

RUNNING GAME (C)

Nebraska leaned hard into its ground game on its opening drive, rushing the ball 10 times (out of 12 plays) for 33 yards en route to a touchdown. Jaquez Yant got the start at running back after not playing at all last week. He carried 13 times for 44 yards and a touchdown. Freshman quarterback Logan Smothers, making his first collegiate start, ran the ball pretty well (24 times for 64 yards). But he lost a critical fumble early in the fourth quarter.

PASSING GAME (B)

Smothers gunned a 19-yard completion to Samori Toure on his first pass and ended the first half 5-for-5 for 58 yards. He finished the game 16-for-22 for 198 yards, with an interception on the final drive that sealed Iowa's win. His 40-yard strike to Omar Manning set up Nebraska's third touchdown. Smothers, though, also had a couple of other rough spots. Example: He was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a fourth-quarter safety that pulled Iowa to 21-18 behind.

AGAINST THE RUN (D)