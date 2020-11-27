Grades: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20

AGAINST THE RUN (A)

Iowa's first five rushes resulted in zero yards and the Hawkeyes had just 35 yards rushing on 17 carries at halftime. But Iowa found some steam on the ground to begin the third quarter. However, Nebraska kept battling. Marquel Dismuke made a big hit on Tyler Goodson on a critical third-and-3, and Will Honas finished off Goodson on the play. The Hawkeyes managed only 129 rushing yards, averaging just 2.9 per carry.

AGAINST THE PASS (B)

Iowa sophomore Spencer Petras found a rhythm late in the first quarter, going 4-for-4 for 37 yards on a touchdown drive that made it 10-0. He had a key completion to tight end Sam LaPorta on a third-quarter touchdown drive. But Petras threw a bad ball in the second quarter that senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle snared for his first career interception. And get this: Casey Rogers' sack to close the first half was Nebraska's first one against Iowa since 2016. Petras ended up 18-for-30 for 193 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS (F)