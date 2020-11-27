Grades: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20

Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' loss to Iowa.
RUNNING GAME (C)
Nebraska had to deal with a strong Iowa defensive line, led by Daviyon Nixon. Quarterback Luke McCaffrey came off the bench late in the first quarter and helped matters with a 21-yard dash before firing forward for 9 yards on a key fourth-and-1. Wan'Dale Robinson once again gave the Huskers a lift in Dedrick Mills' absence, finishing with 42 yards on six carries. NU had six players finish with between 13 and 42 rushing yards, and averaged 3.8 per carry.
PASSING GAME (C)
McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez combined to complete 21 of 25 throws for 195 yards, with no interceptions. But Martinez was sacked three times, the final one clinching Iowa's win. Sacks weren't the only issue. Cameron Jurgens fired two bad snaps on the first series, the second one resulting in a loss of 10 yards on third-and-12. After two more errant snaps in the first half — including one that was comically high — Jurgens was benched temporarily (he played the entire second half and had no snap issues).
AGAINST THE RUN (A)
Iowa's first five rushes resulted in zero yards and the Hawkeyes had just 35 yards rushing on 17 carries at halftime. But Iowa found some steam on the ground to begin the third quarter. However, Nebraska kept battling. Marquel Dismuke made a big hit on Tyler Goodson on a critical third-and-3, and Will Honas finished off Goodson on the play. The Hawkeyes managed only 129 rushing yards, averaging just 2.9 per carry.
AGAINST THE PASS (B)
Iowa sophomore Spencer Petras found a rhythm late in the first quarter, going 4-for-4 for 37 yards on a touchdown drive that made it 10-0. He had a key completion to tight end Sam LaPorta on a third-quarter touchdown drive. But Petras threw a bad ball in the second quarter that senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle snared for his first career interception. And get this: Casey Rogers' sack to close the first half was Nebraska's first one against Iowa since 2016. Petras ended up 18-for-30 for 193 yards.
SPECIAL TEAMS (F)
Pretty dismal day here. Cam Taylor-Britt's muffed punt in the fourth quarter came at a horrible time, but Nebraska held Iowa to a field goal to minimize the damage. Iowa's Charlie Jones scampered 31 yards on a first-quarter punt return, setting up a Hawkeye touchdown. Needing to boot a long one late in the third quarter, punter William Przystup instead hit a 35-yarder going downwind, handing Iowa good field position. He then hit a 37-yarder in the fourth. With better special teams, NU probably wins this one.
GAME MANAGEMENT (C)
Bryce Benhart's holding penalty early in the fourth quarter erased a 22-yard run by Martinez, a momentum-zapping moment that led to a punt. Another redshirt freshman lineman, Ethan Piper, had a false start that resulted in a third-and-15 when Nebraska desperately needed first downs. A late hit by Luke Reimer pushed Iowa into excellent field position on its opening drive, but Nebraska forced a field goal. A pass interference call on Deontai Williams bailed out Iowa on a third-and-10, but NU again forced a field goal.
PLAY-CALLING (B)
We often criticize Scott Frost for his play-calling, but he found his stride with an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to begin the second half, a sequence highlighted by Zavier Betts' 15-yard fly sweep. However, Frost went a bit conservative with an inside run (that gained 1 yard) on third-and-6 at Iowa's 14 early in the second quarter. Looked like the head coach was content to get three points. No fear of failure? But the reverse that Alante Brown turned into an 18-yard gain later in the period was well-timed and worked perfectly. Play-calling wasn't an issue on this day.
OVERALL (C)
Bottom line, Nebraska made too many mistakes to win. There's no sugarcoating that part, even though NU played with admirable fire.
