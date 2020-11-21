Grades: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23

AGAINST THE PASS (F)

Senior quarterback Brandon Peters had all day in the pocket when he hit Josh Imatorbhebhe with a 28-yard TD strike in the second quarter. On the other hand, Nebraska linebacker Will Honas hammered Peters from the blind side for a sack late in the first half. Peters, though, came back strong. He gunned completions of 25 and 23 yards during a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown march that made it 38-17 late in the third quarter. He finished 18-for-25 for 205 yards and a TD, often making it look easy.

SPECIAL TEAMS (D)

Not sure what to say about Illinois punter Blake Hayes gaining 14 yards on a fourth-and-8 early in the second half. He looked up and saw only open field. You just don't see that very often. It was sort of embarrassing for the home team. Good to see the true freshman Brown finally get to return a kickoff. Not great that he made it to only the 17-yard line to start the game. He made it to the 29 on his second try. He cuts loose well. William Przystup boomed a 56-yard punt in the second quarter.

GAME MANAGEMENT (F)