'Gosh that felt good': After nearly two years, Huskers revel in welcoming fans back to Memorial Stadium

Scott Frost finally cracked a smile several minutes into his postgame news conference.

He admitted he was still too hung up on the mistakes his Nebraska football team made in a breezy, 52-7 victory over FCS Fordham. He said he’s “obsessed” with getting them fixed. He talked about his senior defenders, his backup quarterback, a naked bootleg gone awry on the second snap of the game that nearly turned into an ugly turnover.

Then the Sea of Red entered the conversation. Yeah, the sellout streak was in jeopardy. Sure, there was a smattering of empty seats around Memorial Stadium.

Mostly, though, there was nothing but good things to say about the announced crowd of 85,938. This place, of course, hasn’t been able to host fans for a game since Nov. 29, 2019.

“Gosh, that felt good,” Frost said. “Just walking out to the tunnel. Even in pregame with the stands half full, that was special. I got a chance to walk through the tunnel at the end of the game with my wife and my son, and RJ was giving fans high fives. We missed the fans and I know they missed being here.

“This was a dismal place without them, so can’t wait until next week.”