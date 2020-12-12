Gophers come to Lincoln without 33 players and beat Huskers, 24-17

Dismuke tracked down Wiley at the end of a 61-yard run, saving a touchdown. Three plays later, the Gophers were running their field goal unit onto the field when the replay booth buzzed down to the field and said it wanted to review for potential targeting on Taylor-Britt. Taylor-Britt wasn’t penalized on the play, but the review resulted in a penalty, an ejection of the junior cornerback and a first-and-goal, which Minnesota promptly turned into a touchdown.

Instead of going into the half with either a 14-13 or 14-10 lead, Nebraska went in trailing 17-14 after that turn of events and a failed attempt at a two-minute drive that included Martinez overthrowing a wide open Oliver Martin up the right sideline on third down.

That was, in a way, a microcosm of the first half for the Huskers. Martinez completed 13-of-16 passes for 70 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, but two of his incompletions were overthrows of receivers up the field. Instead of an explosive offense, Nebraska currently is mostly dink-and-dunk in the passing game. Occasionally, they’ll hit a big play in the running game, like Wan’Dale Robinson’s 47-yard burst up the middle that set up NU’s first of back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter.

Outside of those back-to-back drives, though, the Husker offense struggled mightily.