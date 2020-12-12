Gophers come to Lincoln without 33 players and beat Huskers, 24-17

Minnesota’s charter plane took off from Minneapolis on Friday afternoon carrying a football team that was 33 players short due to a combination of COVID-19 cases and opt-outs.
It carried a defense that ranked dead last in the Big Ten in virtually every statistical category.
It landed in Lincoln with a team that hadn’t played in 22 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak that forced it to cancel games against Big Ten West division rivals on back-to-back weekends.
And when it lifts back off for the Twin Cities on Saturday afternoon, it will carry a team that beat Nebraska 24-17 with a combination of clock management, game control and smarts, far outpacing the hosts in all three departments.
For the Huskers, it was a second consecutive ugly home performance following a win. In November, Scott Frost’s team followed a victory over Penn State with a dud against Illinois. This time, a road win against Purdue came with assurances that Nebraska had learned its lesson, intent to build on the win instead of falter in the afterglow.
Instead, the Huskers’ first play from scrimmage resulted in a loss of 9 yards and by the end of the first quarter they trailed the undermanned Gophers 10-0, mustering just 35 yards in the opening 15 minutes against a team that entered giving up 7.7 per play.
That caused NU to play from behind the chains, which persisted most of the day. And it came at a high cost.
Minnesota started with scoring drives of 35 yards (touchdown) and 36 yards (field goal) to jump out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter. Nebraska had a 15-yard penalty on Cam Taylor-Britt for hands to the face, a bust on fourth-and-1 that led to a 26-yard Mohamed Ibrahim touchdown and an 8-yard punt into the wind from freshman walk-on Tyler Crawford to add to its early-game misery.
All the same, the Huskers righted the ship with a pair of long touchdown drives sandwiched around a key fourth-down stop from the defense, thanks in part to Casey Rogers swatting down a fourth-down pass attempt from Tanner Morgan.
Nebraska followed that play with a 13-play touchdown march that resulted in a 14-10 lead and felt like it might be a turning point. Instead, Cam Wiley ripped off 61 yards to begin the next drive and senior safety Deontai Williams dropped an interception, setting up Taylor-Britt’s hit and subsequent ejection.
For a moment, it appeared that Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke had made the kind of play that doesn’t show up in the box score but can make the difference between a win and a loss — the kind of play a senior who’s gained so much in the way of trust and accountability over the past three seasons — on Senior Day.
Dismuke tracked down Wiley at the end of a 61-yard run, saving a touchdown. Three plays later, the Gophers were running their field goal unit onto the field when the replay booth buzzed down to the field and said it wanted to review for potential targeting on Taylor-Britt. Taylor-Britt wasn’t penalized on the play, but the review resulted in a penalty, an ejection of the junior cornerback and a first-and-goal, which Minnesota promptly turned into a touchdown.
Instead of going into the half with either a 14-13 or 14-10 lead, Nebraska went in trailing 17-14 after that turn of events and a failed attempt at a two-minute drive that included Martinez overthrowing a wide open Oliver Martin up the right sideline on third down.
That was, in a way, a microcosm of the first half for the Huskers. Martinez completed 13-of-16 passes for 70 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, but two of his incompletions were overthrows of receivers up the field. Instead of an explosive offense, Nebraska currently is mostly dink-and-dunk in the passing game. Occasionally, they’ll hit a big play in the running game, like Wan’Dale Robinson’s 47-yard burst up the middle that set up NU’s first of back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter.
Outside of those back-to-back drives, though, the Husker offense struggled mightily.
