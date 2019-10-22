1. OHIO STATE (7-0, 4-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 52-3 at Northwestern.
Who is going to slow down the No. 3 Buckeyes? Not a typically stingy Northwestern defense, apparently. OSU rolled to 31 first-half points and outgained the Wildcats 480-199 overall. Justin Fields threw for 194 yards and four scores, JK Dobbins rushed for 121 and a score, and Ryan Day’s team averaged 7.5 yards per carry. Oh, and another dominant defensive outing came along with it. Saturday’s home tilt against Wisconsin lost some luster on Saturday, but that was no fault of OSU’s.
2. PENN STATE (7-0, 4-0)
Previous: 3. Last week: W 28-21 vs. Michigan.
The No. 6 Nittany Lions keep taking care of business. James Franklin’s team withstood a late scoring opportunity from the Wolverines to come out victorious in a game that felt like an East Division eliminator. KJ Hamler is fun to watch and racked up 108 yards plus a pair of touchdowns on six catches. PSU’s defense is fierce and Franklin has guided the team to tight wins over Iowa and Michigan the past two weeks. There’s still work to do, beginning with a trip to Michigan State on Saturday plus trips to Minnesota (Nov. 9) and Ohio State (Nov. 23).
3. MINNESOTA (7-0, 4-0)
Previous: 5. Last week: W 42-7 at Rutgers.
How about PJ Fleck’s team? Not that a win against Rutgers is much to write home, but the No. 17 Golden Gophers are the lone unbeaten team in the West and have everything in front of them. The going will undoubtedly get tougher, but Minnesota has outscored its last two opponents by a combined 76-14. Next, a home date against Maryland on Saturday before Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin to close it out. How far can the Gophers ride this unbeaten streak?
4. WISCONSIN (6-1, 3-1)
Previous: 2. Last week: L 24-23 at Illinois.
The No. 13 Badgers bungled a prime opportunity in a shocking way, losing as 30.5-point favorites at Illinois after leading by two scores in the fourth quarter. A critical interception late by Jack Coan set up UI’s game-winning field goal, but Wisconsin had more than one chance to put the game away much earlier. Instead, Paul Chryst’s team managed just 3.6 yards per carry and 152 rush yards overall and lost one week before a huge showdown in Columbus against OSU. More than that, the loss put Minnesota in the driver’s seat in the West.
5. MICHIGAN (5-2, 3-2)
Previous: 4. Last week: L 28-21 at Penn State.
So close, and yet so far away this fall for the No. 19 Wolverines. You can’t help but feel for a player like Ronnie Bell, who had a game-tying touchdown drop through his hands in the closing moments against Penn State. Instead of CFP contenders, the Wolverines have their work cut out to avoid finishing third in the East. A primetime, nonconference matchup against No. 8 Notre Dame awaits Saturday before UM returns to Big Ten play Nov. 2 at Maryland.
6. IOWA (5-2, 2-2)
Previous: 6. Last week: W 26-20 vs. Purdue.
No. 20 Iowa came off back-to-back hard-fought losses and scraped out a tough victory at home against Purdue. The Hawkeyes allowed just 33 rush yards, but managed just 102 on 33 attempts themselves. Four field goals from Keith Duncan and a pair of touchdown runs was enough to get it done at home against the Boilermakers and level Iowa’s conference record. Now, a trip to Northwestern on Saturday before a bye week for Kirk Ferentz’s team.
7. MICHIGAN STATE (4-3, 2-2)
Previous: 7. Last week: No game.
The Spartans come off a bye week and host Penn State at Spartan Stadium before another off week. That’s quite a challenge.
8. INDIANA (5-2, 2-2)
Previous: 9. Last week: W 34-28 at Maryland.
The Hoosiers came up with a big win on the road to get back to 2-2 in league play and now gear up for a crossover game at Nebraska, a game in which Indiana opened as a road favorite before the line swung in the Huskers' favor early Tuesday morning. How about that from Tom Allen’s team, which has relied on exciting young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. but got a big lift from Peyton Ramsey to the tune of 20-of-27 for 193 yards and a touchdown. Penix’s injury is unknown and something to watch going forward.
9. NEBRASKA (4-3, 2-2)
Previous: 10. Last week: No game.
The Cornhuskers come off a bye week to take on Indiana. The status of quarterback Adrian Martinez and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will be top-of-the-mind questions for Scott Frost’s so-far inconsistent group.
10. PURDUE (2-5, 1-3)
Previous: 11. Last week: L 26-20 at Iowa.
The Boilermakers played Iowa tough and there’s some hope for a turnaround for Jeff Brohm’s team this fall, but it needs to happen quickly. In fact, a golden opportunity awaits over the next three weeks, with home games against Illinois and Nebraska followed by a trip to Northwestern. Freshman receiver David Bell is big-time and Rondale Moore could return at some point soon.
11. MARYLAND (3-4, 1-3)
Previous: 8. Last week: L 34-28 vs. Indiana.
The Terrapins dropped a home game against the Hoosiers which, even though neither team has a realistic chance of winning the East, is a big no-no. What started so promisingly for Mike Locksley in his first year is quickly turning into a challenge. Maryland was again without quarterback Josh Jackson and now faces a three-week stretch that goes at Minnesota, vs. Michigan, at Ohio State. Rugged.
12. ILLINOIS (3-4, 1-3)
Previous: 13. Last week: W 24-23 vs. Wisconsin.
The Illini turned in the shocker of the week — and perhaps the year — in college football by beating the No. 6 Badgers as 30.5-point underdogs. Lovie Smith’s team weathered a couple of early drives from the Badgers, hung right in there and forced three turnovers, the last of which set up James McCourt’s walk-off 39-yard field goal. Now, can UI capitalize? Purdue, Rutgers and Michigan State are the next three on the schedule.
13. NORTHWESTERN (1-5, 0-4)
Previous: 12. Last week: L 52-3 vs. Ohio State.
The Wildcats became the latest in a long line of teams to get stomped by Ohio State, but the bigger problem is a 1-5 mark and winless start in Big Ten play. The question: Where’s the next win on the schedule for Northwestern? Pat Fitzgerald’s unit hosts Iowa this weekend, then visits Indiana and hosts Purdue before a nonconference game Nov. 16 against UMass.
14. RUTGERS (1-6, 0-5)
Previous: 14. Last week: L 42-7 vs. Minnesota.
The Scarlet Knights got blown out by Minnesota and now host Liberty in nonconference play this weekend. That’s probably a good break for Rutgers, which has been outscored 207-14 in Big Ten play. That’s a scoring margin of 41.4 to 2.8.