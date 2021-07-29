Goals are nice. Progress is good. Husker players on Thursday put 2021 plan simply; 'I want to win'

“We feel like throughout the offseason we’ve put in the work to be where we want to be. Now it’s just time to show all the work we’ve put in.”

The mile markers between today and the first opportunity for a win on Aug. 28 against Illinois are going to zoom by quickly now, with 20 camp-style practices on deck before game week arrives.

It will also seem long at some point, as camp always does, particularly because there are not that many starting jobs up for grabs, no quarterback battle and not really much left to do other than show whether this is the season the tide turns in Lincoln.

The challenge, then, is to hone the work put in over the past six months in a manner that best translates on the field this fall.

Frost and the Husker staff will do that by trying to sort out the remaining position battles earlier in camp than other years, with the idea being that the top groups need more time getting reps and building continuity in practice.