Glover returns to Norman to savor his Game of the Century masterpiece

It became personal.

“As we were coming out to warm up before the game, they decided to run across us to go back into their locker room,” Glover recalls of OU antics. “Instead of waiting for us to come out, they bombarded us. ‘Wait a minute. They just disrespected us.’

“I had to take a picture with Tom Brahaney on the field before the game, a head shot. I just told him, ‘You don’t know what you’re in for today. I’m fired up.’”

Fifty years later, a few days before he hits that 800-mile road, Glover looks forward to reliving it this weekend.

He sees Brahaney and Switzer at College Football Hall of Fame functions, says he is friendly with both. He anticipates seeing them and other dignitaries invited to Norman for the anniversary celebration.

The stories should be fun. Maybe the game will be close. He hopes so.

“I still bleed Big Red,” Glover says.

At any rate, this is more about the past than the present. This is about appreciating excellence. Kinney, Mildren, Rodgers, Pruitt, Jerry Tagge, Jon Harrison. No. 1 vs. No. 2. A treasured piece of college football history.

Glover knew it the day it went down.