Get ready to watch No. 0 take the field in college football games

Some famous jersey numbers associated with Husker football: 7, 15, 20, 30 and 93.

Could 0 become a prominent figure someday at Memorial Stadium?

Following some rule tweaking from the NCAA, it can.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved some changes Tuesday, including the number "0" being allowed as a legal jersey number. This comes as the committee tries to do away with allowing multiple players to wear the same jersey number, though that remains unavoidable with the number of players on some Division I rosters.

The NCAA rules panel also changed its targeting rule to allow disqualified players to remain on the sideline. In previous seasons, confirmed targeting calls led to players being escorted to the locker room. Now they'll be able to watch the remainder of the game from the sideline.

The panel, in an effort to increase the pace of play, also approved a guideline for instant replay officials to complete video reviews in less than two minutes.

