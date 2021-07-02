German NU lineman Nouili looked forward to NIL change until something got in the way: His student visa

Nebraska college athletes and athletes around the country dove head-first into a new era Thursday when they could profit for the first time off of their own name, image and likeness.

Not everybody was able to get in on the action, however.

For example, Husker offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili could only watch.

The former Colorado State and Norris High player, you see, was born in Frankfurt, Germany, and originally came to the United States to spend his senior year of high school at Norris as an exchange student.

That means he's in the country on an F-1 visa. Among the stipulations: He's not allowed to be employed off campus except for in extremely limited situations.

That, Nouili says, makes it a potential violation of his visa to make any money through NIL-related activities.

"When I found out, obviously I was frustrated," Nouili told the Journal Star on Friday afternoon. "Being an international athlete, especially here in Nebraska, we would be able to make a good amount of money. Especially with the fan base here and the culture of Nebraska athletics, there are possibilities to locally make a lot of money here.