Gene Chinander, father of Husker DC Erik Chinander, killed in Iowa car crash

Gene Chinander, the father of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, was killed in a one-car accident in Iowa on Thursday, according to several news reports.

He was 69 years old.

Gene Chinander was a longtime high school coach in Iowa. On Thursday afternoon, according to KIMT, he was driving a pickup truck near Allison, Iowa, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a parked semi trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Erik Chinander is in his fourth year as Nebraska's defensive coordinator. The Cornhuskers are scheduled to travel to Minneapolis on Friday afternoon for a Saturday game against the University of Minnesota.

