Gameday is finally close for Husker WR Samori Toure after 625 days and 'torture' of watching 2020 season

“Our players just loved on him and I think he felt that, it gave him a little extra motivation and he’s in a good place right now. We expect him to do some really good things for us.”

The optimism around Toure and what he can give Nebraska in 2021 is much the same as the optimism for the rest of the receiver group in general. Toure is a bigger option working out of the slot and, though he doesn’t have the year of playing with quarterback Adrian Martinez that several other second-year players do, he’s got plenty of college football under his belt.

“I feel like I have a really good feel for defenses, and that’s a lot of what the slot is — finding holes, finding space, and just kind of having that feel for it,” Toure said. “And I think my experience gives me the opportunity to feel the defense and feel where I’m supposed to be.”

“He’s a fast learner. He’s very talented. We can do a lot of different things with him,” Lubick said. “The thing that has impressed me the most with him is how he’s learned it. … We actually were going to slow things down for him (in the spring), but he was learning things so fast we felt like, ‘Hey, we can run our normal offense and do everything we did last year and then some,’ because of his work ethic and how he’s picked things up.”