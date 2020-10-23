Game On: Storylines, players, matchups to watch (and a prediction) when Nebraska plays Ohio State

Nebraska football is finally back. Scott Frost's team opens a shortened 2020 season Saturday with a trip to No. 5 Ohio State. Let's take a closer look at how the Huskers and Buckeyes compare.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. Early birds. It’s been a long offseason and the environment will be different at Ohio Stadium with no fans. Can the Huskers take advantage and jump to an early start against a Buckeye defense with several new starters?
2. QB production. Two years ago, Adrian Martinez accounted for three TDs and nearly led NU to a win over OSU. Last year? 8-of-17 for 47 yards and three interceptions. If the junior gets hot, the Huskers should be able to score some points.
3. On the grind. NU wants to play fast and push the tempo, but asking for a track meet with OSU is playing with fire. This isn’t a call for crawling speed all afternoon, but being smart about the clock will be critical.
4. No threes, please. When Nebraska gets the ball into plus territory — and especially into the red zone — it has to come away with touchdowns. Plain and simple.
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. Level the Fields. OSU quarterback Justin Fields played long stretches a year ago during which he was hardly bothered. His diverse skill set, the Buckeyes’ balance and that O-line make it tough to generate pressure, but the Huskers must find a way if they want to slow down Fields.
2. Slow the run. At the same time, OSU must be kept from running whenever it wants, wherever it wants. Master Teague steps into a larger role alongside Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon, giving the Buckeyes a nice 1-2 punch despite the loss of J.K. Dobbins to the NFL.
3. Take it away. If Nebraska forces turnovers, its going to have a chance. If not, it’s going to be a long day at the office for Erik Chinander’s group.
4. Eyes on the clock. The Husker offense can help the defense if its able to control the clock and the flow of the game. Letting the Buckeyes get in rhythm and play at warp speed is a recipe for giving up a big number.
Three numbers to know
51: Touchdowns for Fields last year (41 passing, 10 rushing). Remarkably, Fields had just one interception through 13 games before throwing two against Clemson in a national semifinal loss.
106: Rushing yards per game for Husker senior Dedrick Mills over NU’s last three games in 2019.
330: Days between Nebraska football games, a stretch that ends Saturday.
Under the radar
Boe Wilson
LG | No. 56| Sr.: In all the talk about Nebraska’s veteran offensive line, Wilson bouncing back from a tough 2019 to win the left guard job (we think) is a positive development. He played well in 2018 but battled injuries last year and saw his performance tick down. If he’s healthy and Greg Austin can help keep him fresh, the Huskers will be better for it. Plus, sophomore center Cam Jurgens will be flanked by senior guards. A nice setup.
Damion Daniels
DT | No. 93 | Jr.: Daniels has been a part-time player through his Nebraska career so far, but he’s going to have to take on a bigger role this fall. He’s flashed as a run-stuffer in moments, and if he can turn those moments into consistent anchoring on the defensive interior, that gives Tony Tuioti a much easier time in figuring out how to build the best group around him.
Marquee matchup
Nebraska’s secondary against Ohio State’s receiving corps: The Huskers’ defensive back end is supposed to be a strength this fall and it will be tested early and often against OSU. Nebraska rolls out veteran corners in senior Dicaprio Bootle and junior Cam Taylor-Britt and a senior pair at safety in Denotai Wlliams and Marquel Dismuke. The Buckeyes counter with junior Chris Olave — a potential first-round draft pick — and a host of young guys who were five-star and top-100 players in high school.
Biggest mismatch
Ohio State’s offensive line vs. Nebraska’s defensive front seven: This is mostly a mismatch in what we know about both sides. Perhaps the new-look NU defensive line comes out and holds its own against the Buckeyes. But we know OSU returns a fierce interior duo of Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis plus plenty of other experience from a group that averaged 6.9 per carry against the Huskers last year. Nebraska, meanwhile, will be debuting a rebuilt defensive line. Perhaps that group will get the job done nicely over the course of the season, but this is a tall first task.
Prediction
Ohio State 49, Nebraska 21
After a long, unusual offseason and a shortened run-up to game action, the single most known quantity in this game is Fields and the prolific offense around him.
He has a deep, talented offensive line. Two experienced, high-quality running backs. More of the same at tight end. A receiver room bursting with youth and explosive play-making ability. Could they start slow? It’s not impossible, but it seems highly unlikely.
There’s every chance Nebraska looks like a much improved football team in Week 1. That might not be close to enough in terms of the scoreboard in Columbus.
A deep dive into the Huskers' eight-game schedule
