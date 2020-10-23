Game On: Storylines, players, matchups to watch (and a prediction) when Nebraska plays Ohio State

Nebraska football is finally back. Scott Frost's team opens a shortened 2020 season Saturday with a trip to No. 5 Ohio State. Let's take a closer look at how the Huskers and Buckeyes compare.

How the Huskers light up the scoreboard

1. Early birds. It’s been a long offseason and the environment will be different at Ohio Stadium with no fans. Can the Huskers take advantage and jump to an early start against a Buckeye defense with several new starters?

2. QB production. Two years ago, Adrian Martinez accounted for three TDs and nearly led NU to a win over OSU. Last year? 8-of-17 for 47 yards and three interceptions. If the junior gets hot, the Huskers should be able to score some points.

3. On the grind. NU wants to play fast and push the tempo, but asking for a track meet with OSU is playing with fire. This isn’t a call for crawling speed all afternoon, but being smart about the clock will be critical.

4. No threes, please. When Nebraska gets the ball into plus territory — and especially into the red zone — it has to come away with touchdowns. Plain and simple.

How the Blackshirts shut ’em down