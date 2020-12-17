Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Rutgers

5.6: Average points scored by Nebraska in the second halves of games this year, compared to 16.9 in the first half.

Under the radar

Travis Vokolek

TE | No. 83 | Jr.: Not the first time the junior tight end has been in this spot, but he’s back for one particular reason this week. Vokolek transferred to Nebraska from Rutgers after the 2018 season and now is in his first year playing for the Huskers. He’s had a quiet fall in the pass game (eight catches for 75 yards), but Nebraska has been happy with his production in the blocking game. Maybe he’s got a big finale in store for his former team.

Casey Rogers

DE | No. 98 | So.: The young defensive lineman from Syracuse, New York, has put together a nice season overall and made a couple of big plays against Minnesota with a pair of swatted passes at the line of scrimmage. He’s proved he can hold up at the point of attack and has improved his pass-rush game. He'll be playing relatively close to home on Friday, but visiting parents are not allowed at SHI Stadium. That’s especially too bad for Rogers, who said this week that both he and his dad, Lelan, are celebrating their birthdays on Friday.