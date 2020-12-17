Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Rutgers

Nebraska closes the scheduled portion of its 2020 season on Friday at Rutgers. Let’s take a closer look at how the Huskers and Scarlet Knights line up.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. Pound the ground. The Huskers haven’t been as consistent running the ball as expected this fall, but if they can get it going Friday, it will help the offense stay on the field and take the pressure off a struggling passing game.
2. Ain’t that deep. Nebraska’s longest pass play of the season is 45 yards. The longest on a ball thrown past the line of scrimmage — 37. The chances were there last week. Can NU finally, finally take the top off a defense?
3. Protect, protect, protect. Pass-pro is another place where NU’s been good at times, inconsistent at others. Now, Brenden Jaimes has opted out. The Huskers may have three freshmen on the OL. Can they protect?
4. Yadda, yadda, yadda. You know No. 4 already. It’s been on the list pretty much every week. Nebraska turned it over two more times vs. Minnesota and is averaging two per game this year. If the Huskers turn it over vs. Rutgers, they’re in trouble.
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. What a turnaround. Nebraska was one of the worst teams in the country on third down early in the year. The past three weeks? One of the best. If that continues, the Blackshirts will keep NU in the game.
2. Key takeaway. Two things Nebraska did not do against Minnesota: sack the quarterback and take the ball away. It’s hard to live like that in the Big Ten.
3. Prepare for backup. Rutgers QB Noah Vedral’s status is uncertain after an injury last week. If he can’t go, NU will face the pair of Artur Sitkowski and running option Johnny Langan.
4. A little help, please. Nebraska’s defense didn’t play perfectly against Minnesota, but it could have used a little help. Three of UM’s four scoring drives were less than 40 yards because of field position — two turnovers and an 8-yard punt. Can’t make it that easy for Rutgers.
Three numbers to know
54: Third-down conversion rate for Nebraska opponents over the first four games of the season.
27.5: Third-down conversion rate for Nebraska opponents over the past three games.
5.6: Average points scored by Nebraska in the second halves of games this year, compared to 16.9 in the first half.
Under the radar
Travis Vokolek
TE | No. 83 | Jr.: Not the first time the junior tight end has been in this spot, but he’s back for one particular reason this week. Vokolek transferred to Nebraska from Rutgers after the 2018 season and now is in his first year playing for the Huskers. He’s had a quiet fall in the pass game (eight catches for 75 yards), but Nebraska has been happy with his production in the blocking game. Maybe he’s got a big finale in store for his former team.
Casey Rogers
DE | No. 98 | So.: The young defensive lineman from Syracuse, New York, has put together a nice season overall and made a couple of big plays against Minnesota with a pair of swatted passes at the line of scrimmage. He’s proved he can hold up at the point of attack and has improved his pass-rush game. He'll be playing relatively close to home on Friday, but visiting parents are not allowed at SHI Stadium. That’s especially too bad for Rogers, who said this week that both he and his dad, Lelan, are celebrating their birthdays on Friday.
Marquee matchup
Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral against the Huskers
Vedral, the Wahoo native and former Nebraska quarterback, will affect the game even if he doesn’t play due to an ankle injury he suffered on Saturday against Maryland. He’ll either be in the game operating against a defense he saw every day for three years — one at Central Florida and two at Nebraska — or he’ll be on the sideline, perhaps keeping an eye on the Nebraska signals, which head coach Scott Frost said NU will need to be mindful of.
Biggest mismatch
Rutgers’ defensive front vs. Nebraska’s offensive line
Rutgers has a veteran, disruptive defensive line led by seniors Mike Tverdov (eight TFLs), Julius Turner (seven) and CJ Onyechi (5.5). Nebraska could well be starting a true freshman and two redshirt freshmen up front. It’s going to be a big challenge for Greg Austin’s group to create space to run the ball and also to protect the quarterback.
Prediction
Rutgers 24, Nebraska 20
The thinking here couldn’t have turned out more wrong last week. Instead of looking sharp and building on a solid offensive outing, Nebraska was sloppy and took a big step back. It’s hard to expect a team that threw for 111 yards and turned it over twice six days earlier to come out — with a 40-game starter at left tackle swapped out for potentially a true freshman making his first start — and light the world on fire.
Nebraska’s 4-12 in one-score games the past three years and a fitting 1-3 this year. It’s just hard to pick the Huskers when the matchup looks like a tight one.
