Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers. vs. Rams

Nebraska plays in front of a home crowd for the first time since 2019 and is looking to put a dispiriting season-opening loss at Illinois in the rearview mirror when it welcomes Fordham to Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Let’s take a closer look at how the Huskers and Rams compare.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. Forget your kicks: Nebraska had a chance to go up 13-2 against Illinois in the red zone, but Adrian Martinez and Wyatt Liewer missed a wide-open touchdown and eventually settled for a field goal. NU’s made life hard enough on itself offensively — it has to score touchdowns at the end of successful drives.
2. Giving the run-around: The talk in preseason camp was about establishing a downhill run game. Nebraska’s running backs carried 19 times for 54 yards on Saturday. That won’t do going forward, obviously. The Huskers would do well to get the run game going and lean on it hard against Fordham, if nothing else, to engender some confidence going forward.
3. Clean up, crew: Among NU’s maladies last week: a lost fumble, a holding penalty, an offensive pass interference, a snap over Martinez’s head and two wide-open receivers missed. Halve that list (or, better yet, ditch almost all of it) and you’re closer to the right track.
4. Wake-up call: It shouldn’t need to be said, but let’s get it out of the way anyhow: Fordham will be ready to play, even if it's outmatched. There’s never an excuse for starting flat, but given the first-week loss and the return of fans to Memorial Stadium, there’s definitely no reason to think the Huskers will start slow. Right?
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. Help me help you: NU’s defense didn’t get much help from its offense or special teams last week. Those two accounted directly for nine of Illinois’ 30 and also contributed to a minus-11 in average starting field position. The defense, though, also hurt itself with Caleb Tannor’s double personal foul in the second quarter.
2. Pressure cooker: The eye test said NU’s pass rush improved in Week 1 and the stats backed it up in the way of three first-quarter sacks. The Huskers need more consistent pressure, but that arrow looks like it’s pointed in the right direction.
3. Us, not you: Erik Chinander stressed the importance of Nebraska worrying about itself both last week and again this week. Fordham played in the spring, but without some of its best players. What will the Huskers see schematically? Chinander said it shouldn’t matter. NU needs to just play its own game.
4. If you’re scoring at home: The offense has plenty to prove, but just in case it's sluggish again this week, maybe the Blackshirts can put one in the end zone themselves. It jumpstarted a win — and proved to be important points — last year at home against Penn State. Can somebody take a ball to the house this weekend?
Three numbers to know
18: Straight Big Ten games for Nebraska before Saturday. This is the first nonconference game for the Huskers since beating Northern Illinois 44-8 on Sept. 14, 2019.
646: Days between games at Memorial Stadium where fans were allowed to attend. It's been a while. Welcome back.
9: Wins at home for Nebraska in its last 23 games. Yes, that's 9-14. No, that rate isn't going to cut it going forward. The first of seven in 2021 is on deck Saturday.
Under the radar
Markese Stepp
RB | No. 30| Jr.: Stepp was limited to three carries against Illinois — in part because Gabe Ervin Jr. got the start, in part because NU never got its run game going and apparently in part because Stepp blew a pass protection that led to a sack — but he showed well enough in his limited touches (and a 30-yard reception on a slick wheel route design) that it wouldn’t be surprising to see his workload tick up against Fordham.
Deontre Thomas
DL | No. 97 | Jr.: The junior from Oklahoma missed all but two games last year due to injuries, but started 2021 with a bang. Not only did he earn a Blackshirt during preseason camp — a nod defensive line coach Tony Tuioti admitted likely surprised some people — but then he went out and played disruptive football against Illinois. He’ll be a regular in the defensive line rotation going forward.
Marquee matchup
ILB Ryan Greenhagen vs. Nebraska’s front line
Greenhagen will have help, but the Patriot League’s preseason player of the year is one to keep an eye on. The 6-foot-1, 245-pounder had 18½ tackles for loss in 2019, the last time Fordham played a full season. If Nebraska is going to run the football efficiently and protect Adrian Martinez, the offensive line will have to know where Greenhagen is most of the time.
Biggest mismatch
85 vs. 63
In addition to the differences in enrollment, resources and other aspects of athletics, one of the biggest practical advantages for a FBS school like Nebraska when facing an FCS school like Fordham is the scholarship limit. In FBS, of course, schools can have up to 85 scholarship players. At the FCS level, the conferences that offer scholarships are capped at 63 per roster. That leads to some schools offering partial scholarships or tuition money to help try to build deeper rosters.
The Rams have 91 players listed on their roster. Nebraska has 152.
Prediction
Nebraska 49, Fordham 17
There shouldn’t be much drama in the outcome of this one. Right? … Right?
Senior safety Marquel Dismuke this week said he thinks Nebraska has a lot to prove regardless of opponent and added, almost incredulously, “Why wouldn’t we?”
That’s true. NU can’t afford to look past anybody or take anything for granted. It won’t feel like a satisfying day for the Huskers if they win in spite of a bunch of the same genre of mistakes they made against Illinois, which is certainly possible given the talent and depth discrepancies between these rosters. The ideal day for Nebraska: Clean play, crisp execution and lots of playing time for lots of players. Can they check those boxes and move on to Buffalo? We’ll find out.
