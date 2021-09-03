Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers. vs. Rams

4. Wake-up call: It shouldn’t need to be said, but let’s get it out of the way anyhow: Fordham will be ready to play, even if it's outmatched. There’s never an excuse for starting flat, but given the first-week loss and the return of fans to Memorial Stadium, there’s definitely no reason to think the Huskers will start slow. Right?

How the Blackshirts shut ’em down

1. Help me help you: NU’s defense didn’t get much help from its offense or special teams last week. Those two accounted directly for nine of Illinois’ 30 and also contributed to a minus-11 in average starting field position. The defense, though, also hurt itself with Caleb Tannor’s double personal foul in the second quarter.

2. Pressure cooker: The eye test said NU’s pass rush improved in Week 1 and the stats backed it up in the way of three first-quarter sacks. The Huskers need more consistent pressure, but that arrow looks like it’s pointed in the right direction.