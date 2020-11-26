Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Iowa

Biggest mismatch

Knowing what to expect from Nebraska compared to Iowa

Nebraska is coming off a loss to Illinois that left players and coaches talking about how the team’s energy and execution in practice fell off. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, have won three straight and are surging. Does that make for a titanic mismatch? Not necessarily. NU has played Iowa within three points despite being in far different situations late in the season the past three years. But it is enough to cause some concern.

Prediction

Iowa 31, Nebraska 17

You know what you’re going to get from Iowa. It’s hard to know what to know what to expect from Nebraska. The bet here is that the Huskers come out and play hard and don’t look as lackluster as they did against Illinois last week.

The question, though, is if that will be enough. Iowa doesn’t look like a great matchup on paper for Nebraska, given its ability to control the clock and stop the run — the one thing NU’s been able to do offensively this year.