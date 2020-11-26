Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Iowa

Nebraska looks to rebound from an ugly loss to Illinois and also put a halt to a five-game losing streak against Iowa on the road Friday afternoon. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Hawkeyes match up.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. No sale. It’s Black Friday and everyone’s having a sale, but the value of the ball cannot be diminished. Nebraska gave it away five times against Illinois, including on the first snap of the game. That won’t work.
2. Make the conversion. NU is last in the Big Ten at 32% conversions on third down, in part because its facing third-and-long too often. Iowa is stingy, but that number needs to go up.
3. Mills work. The Huskers would benefit greatly if Dedrick Mills is back in action. One way or another, they need more ground production from the running backs. You want to be in third-and-manageable? Run the ball better on first and second down.
4. Over the top. At some point, you would think, Nebraska will hit a big pass play over the top. Who will it be? Zavier Betts? Marcus Fleming? Austin Allen? Wan’Dale Robinson? Your guess is as good as anybody’s, but NU would love it if it happened Friday.
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. Handle the duo. Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent are a talented 1-2 punch at running back and are averaging 5.5 and 6.4 yards per carry, respectively. They have the ability to control a game.
2. Turn Petras over. NU will get its first extended look at sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras. The sophomore threw three interceptions against Northwestern but has just one other on the season. Can the Huskers get a couple off of him?
3. Bueller? This is on the list every week, but NU has to get off the field on third downs. They’ve given up a Big Ten-worst 54.7% conversions, often on third-and-short. Against an efficient team that can really run the ball, forcing third-and-long will be critical. And difficult.
4. Gather ’round. Defense can be as much about attitude and approach as anything else. Nebraska has to get guys to the football. One, then two, then four. That kind of effort doesn’t go unnoticed on the sideline and it also helps cover up missed tackles.
Three numbers to know
60.7: Percentage of third-and-short conversions (4 yards or fewer) for Nebraska opponents.
16: Points per game allowed by Iowa this season, third-best in the Big Ten.
10: Interceptions by the Hawkeyes this year, an average of two per game.
Under the radar
Oliver Martin (WR | No. 89 | Jr.): Martin is still in the process of introducing himself to Husker fans, but he won’t need to wear a nametag in Iowa City. That’s his hometown, and he transferred from Iowa to Nebraska over the offseason. NU didn’t get word on his eligibility until a couple of weeks ago, but he’s ramped up fast and caught two passes for 30 yards last week against Illinois. Does he have something special in the works for this homecoming?
Casey Rogers (DL | No. 98 | So.): Rogers could be in for a heavy workload up front and Nebraska will have to hold up against a rugged Iowa offensive line and run game. NU’s rotation isn’t quite as deep as expected before the season — Keem Green and Jordon Riley have been more spot duty players the past couple of weeks — but Rogers, Ty Robinson, Ben Stille and Damion Daniels have been regulars. Rogers isn’t the biggest among that group, but he plays hard and has made some plays.
Marquee matchup
Nebraska’s quarterbacks against Iowa’s linebacking corps
We’ve written plenty about the battles in the trenches both ways this week. Iowa’s got a good, veteran group of linebackers that will have a heavy workload in trying to slow down either Adrian Martinez or Luke McCaffrey — or, heck, maybe both — in the run game. The QB pair accounts for 52% of NU’s rush attempts so far this season. Martinez churned out some yards against this defense last year, but it was tough sledding. Expect more of the same this time around.
Biggest mismatch
Knowing what to expect from Nebraska compared to Iowa
Nebraska is coming off a loss to Illinois that left players and coaches talking about how the team’s energy and execution in practice fell off. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, have won three straight and are surging. Does that make for a titanic mismatch? Not necessarily. NU has played Iowa within three points despite being in far different situations late in the season the past three years. But it is enough to cause some concern.
Prediction
Iowa 31, Nebraska 17
You know what you’re going to get from Iowa. It’s hard to know what to know what to expect from Nebraska. The bet here is that the Huskers come out and play hard and don’t look as lackluster as they did against Illinois last week.
The question, though, is if that will be enough. Iowa doesn’t look like a great matchup on paper for Nebraska, given its ability to control the clock and stop the run — the one thing NU’s been able to do offensively this year.
In a lot of ways, the song remains the same. Iowa knows who it is and what it is. Nebraska is trying to figure out its own answer to that question. A close game would not be a shock. The Huskers are capable of winning. But it will take a complete performance, and that’s not something we’ve seen so far in 2020.
