Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Illinois

Nebraska got its first win of the season last week against Penn State and now turns its attention to Illinois, which also notched victory No. 1 on Saturday. Can the Huskers start a winning streak? Let's take a closer look at how NU and the Illini compare.

How the Huskers light up the scoreboard

1. Keep ’er movin'. Nebraska hasn’t had trouble getting off to fast starts this year. The Huskers have led early in all three games so far. But they’ve also scored a grand total of six offensive points in the second half. Let’s not get greedy, but at least some second-half scoring would help light up the scoreboard.

2. Airmail. The Huskers have one passing touchdown through three games. One! And the pass didn’t actually even make it back to the line of scrimmage. It was a fly sweep to Zavier Betts against Penn State. Of course, Kade Warner should have had one on a nice design in the first quarter.

3. Any explosives? Betts’ catch-and-run was the first scoring play of more than 10 yards for Nebraska this year offensively. Can the Huskers find some way to create more chunk plays?