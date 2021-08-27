Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Illini

Marquee matchup

Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen vs. Nebraska center Cam Jurgens

OK, this isn’t exactly a one-on-one matchup, but the two will see plenty of each other over the course of the game. Hansen is one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten and is back for a sixth season. He’ll be in the middle of everything as Illinois takes Bret Bielema and Ryan Walters’ defensive system to the field for the first time. Jurgens will be at the controls in the middle of Nebraska’s offensive line. How quickly will they figure each other out?

Biggest mismatch

The amount of film each side has to watch of each other

Nebraska’s coaches have used terms like “best guess” and “ready for anything” this week, and with good reason. Bielema has been out of the college game for the past three years, but he’s brought in a pair of new coordinators who each have their own styles and will also blend with his.

NU, meanwhile, has plenty of tape piled up of what it wants to do offensively and defensively. Now, there will certainly be wrinkles both ways, but the film study was likely a little smoother for Illinois’ coaching staff this week than for Nebraska’s.