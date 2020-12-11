Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Gophers

Nebraska 37, Minnesota 21: For the reasons stated above and more, the Huskers get the nod for the second straight week. Of course, there is reason for pause given the way Nebraska played the week after its first win of the season. The bet here, though, is that NU did learn something from that ugly outing against Illinois. Consider, too, that the Huskers are home for what could be the final time this year, it’s Senior Day and the defense, in particular, has a bunch of veterans that might be playing at Memorial Stadium for the final time. Combine that with NU’s up-and-down offense going against a leaky defense for the second straight week, and it feels like the Huskers have enough to notch win No. 3.