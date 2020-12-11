Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Gophers

Nebraska looks to win its second straight game and put itself in good shape for a bowl bid Saturday at home against Minnesota. Let’s take a closer look at how the Huskers and Gophers match up.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. Fast Mo. Minnesota hasn’t played the past two weeks and is going to be down 20-plus players. Nebraska’s jumped out early in both games it’s won this year. A fast start would set the Huskers up well again.
2. Keep it clean. Last week’s win against Purdue was NU’s first turnover-free game in its past 11. The challenge is simple: Can the Huskers make it two straight?
3. In all kinds of weather. There’s snow in the forecast and conditions may be less than ideal. Coach Scott Frost did not like the way his team responded to the cold weather in Minneapolis last year. A chance at redemption, then, on Saturday.
4. Air and ground deliveries. Nebraska went over 200 passing yards for just the second time this season against the Boilermakers, but the offense still works best when the ground game gets rolling. Minnesota’s leaky defense provides a good chance at balance.
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. Slow Mo. Minnesota has arguably the Big Ten’s best back in Mohamed Ibrahim. He leads the Big Ten by a long shot with 817 yards even though UM has missed its past two games. The Gophers ran it right at Nebraska last year and met little resistance.
2. Conversion downs. Nebraska over its first four weeks was a sieve on third down. The past two outings, though, opponents are just 7-of-27 (25.9%). If the Huskers continue that trend, they’ll be in good shape.
3. Jingle (Autman-)Bell. For the second straight week, NU faces a talented receiver named Bell. This time, it’s Chris Autman-Bell, who assumes the No. 1 spot after Rashod Bateman opted out. Autman-Bell is still one of the more dangerous pass-catchers in the Big Ten.
4. No biggie. In both games Nebraska has won, a huge play helped get its opponent back in the game in the second half. Can the Huskers avoid a coverage bust like Penn State’s 74-yard pass play to set up a touchdown or David Bell’s 89-yard catch-and-run last week?
Three numbers to know
163.4: Rushing yards per game for Ibrahim. That’s far and away the top mark in the league, outpacing Maryland’s Jake Funk (112 per game, but just three outings) and Iowa’s Tyler Goodson (93.7 over seven).
7.71: Yards per play allowed by Minnesota, worst in the conference by a wide margin. Illinois is 13th at 6.31.
3.3: Yards per carry over the past two weeks for Nebraska, which has dragged its season average down to 4.4 (eighth in the Big Ten).
Under the radar
Luke McCaffrey
QB | No. 7 | RFr.: OK, so McCaffrey isn’t an under-the-radar player in the grand scheme of things. His last two games have been relatively quiet, though, as junior Adrian Martinez has re-assumed the reins of the offense. McCaffrey, though, is a dynamic player, particularly in the run game. Nebraska’s run game has stagnated a bit over the past two weeks. Minnesota gives up a ton of rushing yards. Perhaps NU will make an effort to get No. 7 involved.
Jordon Riley
DT | No. 87 | Jr.: The 6-foot-6, 340-pound mountain suffered a knee injury just before Nebraska’s season-opener, missed that game and has played relatively limited snaps since. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said this week, though, that Riley is showing signs of being fully recovered, and he expects the juco transfer to perhaps play significantly more snaps this week.
Marquee matchup
Nebraska’s defensive line against Minnesota’s offensive front: Speaking of defensive linemen, Nebraska’s group has a big challenge in facing Minnesota’s rushing offense. Of course, the caveat is we don’t know which positions the Gophers will be most shorthanded at. If Minnesota is near full strength up front and in the backfield, though, this has the makings of a good matchup. UM has started the same five in all five games up front this year. Meanwhile, Nebraska has allowed 127 total rushing yards on 62 attempts the past two weeks.
Biggest mismatch
The direction arrow of the 2020 season currently for the Huskers vs. the Gophers: Maybe Minnesota will come out and look fresh and fast after two weeks of not playing. The Gophers, though, are down 20-plus players, struggled before the program had to pause due to COVID-19 and all together have had a rough go of it in 2020. Nebraska’s had struggles, too, but coaches and players alike have talked about progress over the past three weeks and a strong desire to continue playing as long as they can. UM’s to be commended for coming through a big outbreak and getting back onto the field, but this has the feel of a game where the teams’ seasons might be headed in opposite directions.
Prediction
Nebraska 37, Minnesota 21: For the reasons stated above and more, the Huskers get the nod for the second straight week. Of course, there is reason for pause given the way Nebraska played the week after its first win of the season. The bet here, though, is that NU did learn something from that ugly outing against Illinois. Consider, too, that the Huskers are home for what could be the final time this year, it’s Senior Day and the defense, in particular, has a bunch of veterans that might be playing at Memorial Stadium for the final time. Combine that with NU’s up-and-down offense going against a leaky defense for the second straight week, and it feels like the Huskers have enough to notch win No. 3.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
