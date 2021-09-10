Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Bulls

Nebraska plays a nonconference opponent in front of its home crowd for a second straight week. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Buffalo compare.

How the Huskers light up the scoreboard

1. RTDB. Not to be Run The Dang Ball Guy, but Nebraska wore down Fordham (as you’d expect them to) and had success on the ground as the game went along. On a blazing hot day at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers should be able to lean on Buffalo, too. Emphasis on should.

2. Breaker of tackles. Through two games, the longest rush by a Nebraska running back is 19 yards. Adrian Martinez has three of that length or better and receiver Samori Toure has a 21-yarder, too. Somebody’s got to make a defender miss and get into the open field.

3. Over the top. Nebraska’s hit on big passing plays at a better clip through two games than it did in 2020, but still hasn’t converted one into a touchdown. Wyatt Liewer had a chance against Fordham but geared down too early. As NU faces better defenses, quick strikes become more and more valuable.