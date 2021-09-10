Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Bulls

Nebraska plays a nonconference opponent in front of its home crowd for a second straight week. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Buffalo compare.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. RTDB. Not to be Run The Dang Ball Guy, but Nebraska wore down Fordham (as you’d expect them to) and had success on the ground as the game went along. On a blazing hot day at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers should be able to lean on Buffalo, too. Emphasis on should.
2. Breaker of tackles. Through two games, the longest rush by a Nebraska running back is 19 yards. Adrian Martinez has three of that length or better and receiver Samori Toure has a 21-yarder, too. Somebody’s got to make a defender miss and get into the open field.
3. Over the top. Nebraska’s hit on big passing plays at a better clip through two games than it did in 2020, but still hasn’t converted one into a touchdown. Wyatt Liewer had a chance against Fordham but geared down too early. As NU faces better defenses, quick strikes become more and more valuable.
4. Seal the perimeter. Nebraska should be able to do some work at the perimeter of Buffalo’s defense. That will take good blocking from receivers and tight ends. Head coach Scott Frost said his team was OK in that department against Fordham, but needs to be better. No time like the present.
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. 'Do your job.' The Bill Belichick line, which Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander summoned this week. He thought his guys pressed to make plays that weren’t theirs to make early against Fordham. When they settled in, they dominated.
2. 75-plus. The Huskers kicked off nine times against Fordham and Brendan Franke and Kelen Meyer combined for nine touchbacks. One of Daniel Cerni’s two punts put the Rams inside their 20. Long fields make touchdowns much more difficult to come by. The defense finally got some help in that department last week.
3. Cam Class. The Husker secondary members have apparently been attending “Cam Class.” Junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made the joke before the season about making sure his guys intercepted passes when they got their hands on the ball. Well, Deontai Williams got two last week and JoJo Domann got one, too. Three more would do the Huskers wonders again.
4. No Pamplona. The Bulls want to run the football. They were second in the country at 287.4 yards per game in 2020. Star Jarret Patterson is in the NFL and former coach Lance Leipold is now at Kansas, but UB will try to get the ground game going nonetheless.
Three numbers to know
107: Number of points Buffalo (62) and Nebraska (45) won by collectively last week against overmatched FCS opponents. It should be something of a different story on Saturday.
99: Forecasted high temperature for Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Bring your sunscreen and make sure to hydrate. It’s going to be a hot one.
181: Sack-adjusted rushing yards for NU quarterback Adrian Martinez the first two weeks, good for a 9.5 yards per attempt. That includes 156 yards (highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown) from nine scrambles on, by the Journal Star’s estimation, designed passing plays.
Under the radar
Austin Allen
TE | No. 11| Jr.: Allen isn’t under the radar in the typical sense, but his start to the season has perhaps slid by a bit quietly so far. After four catches for 61 yards against Fordham, Allen has six for 84 overall. Small sample size, of course, but that projects to 36 for 504 across a 12-game season. And it doesn’t really seem like they’ve fully got him going yet. He’s got a chance to have a really solid season statistically.
Luke Reimer
ILB | No. 28 | So.: Reimer is second on the team in tackles through two games with 12, though no Husker defender had more than five against Fordham as NU had the chance to empty its bench and limit reps for its top line. Reimer and his fellow inside linebackers are likely in for a heavy workload against Buffalo’s run game on Saturday. Let’s see if the playmaking ability shows up for the talented sophomore.
Marquee matchup
Buffalo QB Kyle Vantrease vs. NU’s veteran secondary: UB’s 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal-caller will be making his 18th career start on Saturday. He completed 15-of-19 for 231 yards and a touchdown against Wagner, though he did have an interception wiped off his ledger thanks to a defensive penalty. NU sixth-year safety Williams had two picks last week and sixth-year nickel JoJo Domann got the first of his career. Vantrease will have his work cut out for him, but so will the Husker defensive backs.
Biggest mismatch
The scales up front: Buffalo’s defensive front could well provide a stiff challenge for Nebraska’s offensive line and run game, but the Bulls have to get it done despite being undersized. They have Texas A&M transfer Josh Rogers at 6-5 and 295 in the middle, but other than that, they list as starters defensive ends Max Michel (6-2, 228) and Taylor Riggins (6-2, 245) and defensive tackle George Wolo (6-0, 272). Riggins, in particular, were disruptive in UB’s Week 1 blowout over Wagner.
Prediction
Nebraska 31, Buffalo 24
It’s difficult to take anything particularly substantial from either team’s blowout victory last weekend. Nebraska got done what it wanted to on offense (95 snaps, 635 yards and lots of touchdowns) and Buffalo was hardly impeded in any way by Wagner.
So, what to make of this weekend’s matchup? Nebraska isn’t the fastest team in the Big Ten, but it should be fleet enough to give Buffalo problems. The Bulls, conversely, know how to win and did plenty of it in 2020.
The Huskers haven’t exactly excelled as favorites against FBS teams recently, dropping games against Illinois (about a touchdown favorite) in Week 0 and last year as two-score favorites against the Illini and Minnesota. They’re favored by 13½ against the Bulls. The best guess here is the Huskers find a way to get it done. Will it be easy? That’s more difficult to say with confidence.
