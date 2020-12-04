Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers at Purdue

Nebraska looks to halt a two-game skid on Saturday when it travels to Purdue. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Boilermakers match up.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. Capitalize early. Nebraska drove the ball into Iowa territory twice in its first four chances — and one of the others started at its own 2-yard line — last week, but came away with just six points. Either of those turns into a touchdown, and maybe the game plays out differently.
2. Air delivery. Adrian Martinez completed 18 of 20 passes against the Hawkeyes, the best mark of NU’s season. Then again, the Huskers are the only team in the country that’s played at least five games and has fewer than four touchdown passes. NU has two.
3. Avoid the one mistake. Nebraska had a holding penalty that wiped out a big play in the fourth quarter. Matt Farniok missed a block that led to the deciding hit and fumble on Martinez in the waning moments. Part of being good in close games is making the big play when crunch time hits. NU’s offense hasn’t shown that capability yet. Maybe Saturday will provide another chance.
4. Keep the rotation. Is playing two quarterbacks interchangeably an ideal arrangement? Probably not in the long run. Most teams try to avoid it when possible. But right now, it looks like it might be Nebraska’s best bet, particularly because Martinez and Luke McCaffrey look capable of staying engaged while cycling on and off the field. Given how heavily NU relies on QB run, keeping both involved is important.
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. No. 4 + No. 3 = ? Nebraska is going to have its hands full with Purdue receivers Rondale Moore and David Bell. They’ve both played each of the past two weeks and have a combined 34 catches for 364 yards and three TDs, even though Bell had a relatively quiet four for 68 last week against Rutgers.
2. Account for Horvath. Don’t forget about running back Zander Horvath, either. Moore and Bell understandably draw a lot of the attention when it comes to the Boilermakers, but the former walk-on running back enters the weekend third in the Big Ten in scrimmage yards. In addition to solid work on the ground, he has 26 catches for 266 yards. He would be NU’s leading receiver in terms of yardage.
3. A little field position help. Iowa had an average 11-yard advantage in starting field position. Its longest scoring drive of the day was 66 yards. Defense is much easier when a team has to go 75 or more. That takes complementary football — an offense that moves the ball and special teams that play soundly. NU hasn’t had that consistently enough this year.
4. The big play. Nebraska’s defense has made big plays to keep it in three of the past four games — turnovers, defensive scores, timely pressure (if not consistent pressure). Can the Huskers continue to force turnovers and set the offense up? Can the Blackshirts rattle Purdue’s passing game with pressure?
Three numbers to know
8: Luke McCaffrey’s rank in the Big Ten in rushing yards (360). The quarterback is averaging 5.9 per carry, the No. 5 mark in the league.
42.9: Nebraska’s offensive touchdown rate in the red zone, worst in the Big Ten. NU has nine touchdowns in 21 red zone trips. Purdue is fifth in the Big Ten in red zone defense, allowing 57.7% touchdowns.
20.6: Points per game for the Huskers, 13th in the Big Ten and ahead of only Michigan State (18.0).
Under the radar
Travis Vokolek
TE | No. 83 | Jr.: Nebraska has received better production overall in the passing game from its tight end group, particularly as a percentage of the total offensive output. Vokolek, a transfer from Rutgers, has six catches for 60 yards and has done solid work overall in the blocking game. Those aren’t the big numbers that perhaps were expected from Vokolek, but he’s come on a bit recently. Against Iowa, he had three catches on three targets for 31 yards. NU has other options, too, but let’s see if the 6-foot-6, 260-pounder has more production to come.
Will Honas
ILB | No. 3 | Sr.: The senior doesn’t get talked about as much as some players, but he’s been one of Nebraska’s best defensively this fall. Honas is seventh in the Big Ten at 9.5 tackles per game and is fourth in the conference at 0.75 sacks per game (three in four games played). The former junior college standout is now in his third year at NU and is two years removed from a major knee injury and is playing fast.
Marquee matchup
Purdue receivers David Bell and Rondale Moore against Nebraska corners Cam Taylor-Britt and Dicaprio Bootle
Bell and Moore are a dynamic duo and Nebraska’s cornerback tandem has played well overall this year. Taylor-Britt, in particular, has settled into playing cornerback nicely and provides a big, physical presence on the edge. Nebraska didn’t fare well against Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson in Week 1, but did much better against another talented duo in Penn State’s Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington.
Marquee matchup No. 2.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost vs. Purdue defensive coordinator Bob Diaco
Instead of a mismatch, another intriguing matchup to watch: Frost calling plays for Nebraska’s offense against Diaco’s defensive play-calling. The two have some history — Diaco was still the head coach at Connecticut for Frost’s first season at Central Florida — and of course both have NU ties. Diaco was the coordinator here in 2017 when the season went to hell and head coach Mike Riley and staff were fired, leading to Frost’s hire. Neither has overseen a particularly good unit this year, but both have success in their past and both elicit strong reactions from Husker fans.
Prediction
Nebraska 31, Purdue 28
Nothing’s come easy for Nebraska so far this season. After a win against Penn State, a home game against Illinois seemed like a good opportunity to build. Not so fast. Instead, a performance dubbed by players and coaches, among other things, “embarrassing” and “disgraceful.”
Then, some promise against a tough-minded Iowa team. Purdue certainly has a chance to make life miserable for Nebraska. It has the offensive weapons to do it and delivered a surprising and deflating loss to the Huskers at Ross-Ade Stadium a year ago.
Even so, the Huskers are capable enough defensively — Purdue’s dangerous, but it’s not exactly Ohio State offensively — and should be able to control the flow of the game with its quarterback run play. Adrian Martinez played really poorly in this game a year ago. The bet here is that it’s at least somewhere in his mind, and he’s coming off his best outing in 2020 so far. Perhaps that will be enough for Nebraska.
Photos from last season's game
