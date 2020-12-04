Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers at Purdue

Nebraska looks to halt a two-game skid on Saturday when it travels to Purdue. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Boilermakers match up.

How the Huskers light up the scoreboard

1. Capitalize early. Nebraska drove the ball into Iowa territory twice in its first four chances — and one of the others started at its own 2-yard line — last week, but came away with just six points. Either of those turns into a touchdown, and maybe the game plays out differently.

2. Air delivery. Adrian Martinez completed 18 of 20 passes against the Hawkeyes, the best mark of NU’s season. Then again, the Huskers are the only team in the country that’s played at least five games and has fewer than four touchdown passes. NU has two.

3. Avoid the one mistake. Nebraska had a holding penalty that wiped out a big play in the fourth quarter. Matt Farniok missed a block that led to the deciding hit and fumble on Martinez in the waning moments. Part of being good in close games is making the big play when crunch time hits. NU’s offense hasn’t shown that capability yet. Maybe Saturday will provide another chance.