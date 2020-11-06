Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch in Huskers vs. Wildcats

Nebraska looks to bounce back after a Week 1 loss and an unscheduled weekend off by traveling to Northwestern to continue a series that’s traditionally been full of close games. Let's take a closer look at how the Huskers and Wildcats compare.

How the Huskers light up the scoreboard

1. Finishing touches. In the first half against Ohio State, Nebraska crossed the 50-yard line twice and punched in two touchdowns. In the second half, three trips to OSU territory resulted in a field goal and two fumbles. It’s self-explanatory: Yards have to turn into points.

2. More skyscrapers. Nebraska’s offense could stand to be a bit more like the Chicago skyline: It needs to be able to get vertical. This isn’t to say Scott Frost and Matt Lubick need to go bombs away all the time, but a consistent downfield threat must emerge.

3. Backs to work. Of the more surprising numbers against Ohio State: Running backs combined for 14 carries and quarterbacks tallied 21. Now, both Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey were effective, but Dedrick Mills and company need to get going, too.