Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch in Huskers vs. Wildcats

Nebraska looks to bounce back after a Week 1 loss and an unscheduled weekend off by traveling to Northwestern to continue a series that’s traditionally been full of close games. Let's take a closer look at how the Huskers and Wildcats compare.
How the Huskers light up the scoreboard
1. Finishing touches. In the first half against Ohio State, Nebraska crossed the 50-yard line twice and punched in two touchdowns. In the second half, three trips to OSU territory resulted in a field goal and two fumbles. It’s self-explanatory: Yards have to turn into points.
2. More skyscrapers. Nebraska’s offense could stand to be a bit more like the Chicago skyline: It needs to be able to get vertical. This isn’t to say Scott Frost and Matt Lubick need to go bombs away all the time, but a consistent downfield threat must emerge.
3. Backs to work. Of the more surprising numbers against Ohio State: Running backs combined for 14 carries and quarterbacks tallied 21. Now, both Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey were effective, but Dedrick Mills and company need to get going, too.
4. Prove it up front. Nebraska’s veteran offensive line mostly looked the match against Ohio State. Northwestern’s front seven is no joke. Let’s see if the Huskers can take it to a division foe known for toughness.
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. Slow down Ramsey. Nebraska in Week 1 allowed Justin Fields to complete 20-of-21 passes. Northwestern’s receivers are nowhere near as good as Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and company, but Peyton Ramsey is a talented quarterback. There must be more resistance from Nebraska this week.
2. Gap control. The Husker front seven did solid work at Ohio State and needs to repeat the performance or improve. Northwestern gashed Maryland for 325 rushing yards but mustered just 143 (2.4 per carry) vs. Iowa.
3. Turnover time. Nebraska forced a turnover in the second half against Ohio State when Deontai Williams dislodged a ball with a crushing hit to Olave. The Huskers need to create more — and probably at a greater clip — this week and going forward.
4. Get off the field. Ohio State dominated on third- and fourth-down tries against Nebraska in Week 1. Northwestern’s been really good, hitting 51.4% of third-down tries and all four fourth-down tries through two weeks.
Three numbers to know
2.7: Average margin of victory between Nebraska and Northwestern in nine games since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. And that includes a 21-point Husker victory in 2014.
40: Net yards per punt from William Przystup vs. OSU. His first three were particularly good, netting 46, 51 (downed) and 51 (fair caught before a penalty that wasn’t his fault). The last two? Net 21 and net 31. Consistency will be key.
5.4: Yards per play for Nebraska’s offense against Northwestern under Frost, the second lowest among division opponents ahead of only Iowa (4.6).
Under the radar
Travis Vokolek
TE| No. 83 | Jr.: Vokolek didn’t have a catch and was targeted twice against Ohio State, but his role could continue to increase if senior Jack Stoll’s apparent left knee injury keeps him from playing this weekend. Vokolek is physically imposing at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds and is considered a natural pass-catcher.
Pheldarius Payne
OLB | No. 49 | Jr.: Payne arrived this summer as a junior college transfer and started out on the defensive line before moving to outside linebacker as the season approached. He was a situational player against the Buckeyes and that may be his role this year, but he did some good things and it will be interesting to see if he can give the Huskers some pass-rush juice as the season progresses.
Marquee matchup
Nebraska’s offensive line against Northwestern’s front seven
This is going to be a fun one to watch. The Huskers were able to create room to run against Ohio State in their lone game so far this season, while Northwestern boasts a veteran group of defensive linemen and linebackers highlighted by tackling machines Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher. Frost said the Wildcats’ defense “whipped” the Huskers last year, but his team snuck out a 13-10 win. What’s in store this time?
Biggest mismatch
Turnover margin
It’s early in the season and a little bit unfair to criticize Nebraska after playing just one game, but the Huskers are minus-1 and the Wildcats are plus-4. This is mostly a conversation about Northwestern’s defense, which has six interceptions already through two games. The Huskers will have to limit their mistakes to knock off Pat Fitzgerald’s team on the road.
Prediction
Nebraska 24, Northwestern 23
Recent history suggests this game is likely to be close. It feels like a toss-up. It is awfully hard to separate from a team like Northwestern, which has a knack for keeping games within reach. Just ask Iowa, which jumped out 17-0 last week before Fitzgerald’s crew clawed back and earned a 21-20 win. It’s also likely to be lower scoring.
Fans get sick of taking silver linings out of losses, and that’s totally understandable. The hunch here — and it is only a hunch at this point — is that the physicality Nebraska showed in the trenches both ways against Ohio State is portable and that the skill talent is a more even match this week. The Huskers have wanted a chance for a breakthrough win, and if the quarterback(s) take care of the ball, they can get it.
Barely.
