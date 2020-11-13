Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch in Huskers vs. Nittany Lions

Under the radar

Zavier Betts

WR| No. 15 | Fr.: Betts isn’t under-the-radar in the sense that he was a heralded recruit from Bellevue West, but perhaps his role will be coming more into view in the near future. The physical receiver saw his first two targets and first two catches of his career against Northwestern and could be in line for more work going forward.

Ben Stille

DL | No. 95 | Sr.: Husker fans know all about Stille considering this is his fourth straight year of earning regular playing time. However, his level of play so far in 2020 probably hasn’t been fully appreciated. The Ashland native is really playing well and has shown the ability to line up all up and down the front line for Tony Tuioti. He’s generating pressure on the quarterback, is getting separation from offensive linemen and has held up well against the run. Impressive work so far.

Marquee matchup

Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney vs. Nebraska left tackle Brenden Jaimes